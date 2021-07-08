Over half a million animals brought to Israel since Jan. 2021 - report

Over half a million calves and lambs were delivered into Israeli ports in cargo ships in the first half of 2021, according to data by the Agriculture Ministry.Animals Now, an animal rights group based in Israel, called on the Knesset to "act urgently and stop the madness of live shipments," written in a press release on Wednesday, which also reports that animal shipments to Israel has had a 59% increase compared to last year. In 2017, the number had almost reached half a million animals delivered to the country. Shipments of animals come to Israel from other nations such as Australia, Sweden, and France. A bill that would end this practice within three years, led by MK Miki Zohar, won support from the government. However, in November 2018, the legislative process of this bill was halted due to early elections. Since then, multiple bills have been submitted to stop live animal shipments. There have already been a few bills submitted to the current Knesset which are led by MKs Sharren Haskel (New Hope), Miki Zohar (Likud), Ibtisam Mara'ana (Labor) and Mossi Raz (Meretz).
Regarding shipowners, the Agriculture Ministry had not imposed sanctions on importers or shipowners who have not complied with the ministry's guidelines. Reports indicate that animals that were delivered to Israel were in living in horrid conditions while in the cargo ship that caused them great suffering. "They do not care about animals. They are only interested in the money they roll from cramming animals into crowded and polluted ships. We call on Knesset members and the government to act urgently and stop the madness of live shipments," said the animal rights group.