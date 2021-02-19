The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Parents will be able to attend IDF officers' course graduation ceremony

The IDF indicated that in two weeks or so, some 75% of the entire military will be vaccinated against the coronavirus

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 06:02
An IDF soldier is seen getting the coronavirus vaccine. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF soldier is seen getting the coronavirus vaccine.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi approved on Wednesday parents attending the graduation of new officers from Bahad 1, the officer training base in southern Israel, as long as they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. 
According to the decision by Kochavi, cadets will be able to invite two vaccinated first-degree relatives with proof of a vaccination card. The first ceremony since the coronavirus pandemic is expected to take place on February 24, almost a year after the most recent ceremony took place in front of an audience. 
As of last June, the IDF decided in light of the pandemic to limit the amount of people attending ceremonies, while the military also placed limits on gatherings in the IDF. 
The IDF indicated that in two weeks or so, some 75% of the entire military will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which according to weekend figures, currently stands at 50%. Senior medical officials in the army say that there is already a significant reduction in the number of infections in the IDF.
As a result of declining morbidity rates, which the IDF claims is due to the vaccine, no soldiers have become infected with the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine. 


