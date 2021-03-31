Passover Birkat Kohanim said at ancient synagogue near Mount Hebron

In honor of Passover, Birkat Kohanim (the priestly blessing) was recited in Mount Hebron at an ancient synagogue from the Byzantine era, according to the Mount Hebron Regional Council.The synagogue lies at the heart of the Samoa village, right next to a mosque that was later established there. The visit to the synagogue was coordinated with Israeli security forces and the IDF Yehuda Brigade by the Susya Instructing Center, according to the Regional Council. "The synagogue reflects the large Jewish community that used to live here," said Doron Sher Avi from the Susya Instructing Center, who guided the visitors at the site. "It's exciting to be able to come here today, to pray and to hold the 'Priestly Blessing' like they did in the old days." Yochai Damri, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, noted the national importance of visiting Ashtamoa. "Returning to Ashtamoa every year reminds us of the Jewish people's right to their land and the deep roots of the Jewish settlement on Mount Hebron," Damri said. "It's important to remember the history and the truth."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}