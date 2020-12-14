Patient creates medical hanukkiah in tribute to team who saved him

Moshe Hartman, who was treated at a cardiac rehabilitation facility after going through heart surgery, designed a custom hanukkiah to honor the medical staff who treated him.The hanukkiah includes figures of doctors, nurses and even patients completing cardiac rehab, in honor of the Baruch Padeh Medical Center's cardiac rehab center team. Hartman said he was inspired by the excellent treatment and involved and caring staff to create the hanukkiah in tribute. "They rehabilitated my heart and I thank them very much for that," said Hartman. "I give them this hanukkiah with my whole heart," he went on to say.Hartman says he was happy he made the choice to attend rehab in part because "the dedicated care and very personal attention" he received. The center treats patients following a wide variety of cardiac procedures. The center is staffed by a team of doctors, nurses, trainers, nutritionists and mental support staff.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}