Pfizer vaccines to arrive at 3:45 p.m.

On Sunday, a large ship of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are expected to land in Israel at around 3:45 p.m. By the end of the week, as many as 500,000 more doses will arrive in Israel and millions more by the beginning of March.

Edelstein said that he expects five million citizens to have received their first doses by the end of March.

“We will be the first country to emerge from the coronavirus ,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We will vaccinate all relevant populations and anyone who wants to can be vaccinated.”

He and Edelstein received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine Saturday night at a small ceremony at Sheba Medical Center.

Health Ministry officials presented Edelstein on Sunday with an updated list of priority vaccinations, which includes teachers and other school staff, who are expected to be inoculated between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Edelstein emphasizes that even as vaccines are open to the masses, preference should continue to be given to those most at risk.

So far, more than 1.8 million Israelis have received their first dose of the vaccine, Edelstein reported early Sunday. More than 40,000 Israelis were inoculated on Saturday alone.

In total, 72% of people over the age of 60 are inoculated, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning. Some 59% of the people vaccinated have been over 60.