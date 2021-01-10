The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PMO security collecting details on Gantz's neighbors - report

Part of the coalition agreement signed between Netanyahu and Gantz was that Gantz would receive security and a residence like Netanyahu's.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 10, 2021 12:44
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A security unit from the Prime Minister's Office has been collecting personal details on the neighbors of Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to Haaretz.
Neighbors of Gantz told Haaretz that security personnel arrived at their homes and requested their phone numbers, IDs and license plate numbers without explaining why they were making the request.
Part of the coalition agreement signed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz was that Gantz would receive security and a residence like Netanyahu's. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the plan was reportedly to have his residence in Rosh Ha'ayin turned into the official residence for the alternate prime minister, which would include security arrangements.
Omer, one of Gantz's neighbors in Rosh Haayin, told Haaretz that the security personnel had visited his apartment building multiple times, with the first time being after Gantz received his positions in May. The personnel said at the time they were entering the home to "see what can be seen from the house."
A person who introduced himself as "security personnel from the Prime Minister's Office" and showed his identification to Omer's wife told him during one visit that "he wanted to know who lives here, who the people are. He wanted details."
The person told Omer that he was visiting "to get to know you, we will help you and you will help us," according to Haaretz.
The security personnel told Omer on a later visit that he did not have to give over any information, saying that he "asks whoever is willing to hand it over to me. Whoever is not willing, doesn't need to hand it over. I want to know phone numbers, names and who lives in the area. I do not have to tell you the reason why."
Security has been tightened on the street leading to Gantz's home since October. Citizens who want to enter the street are required to pass an inspection.
"The Defense and Emergency Division of the Prime Minister's Office does not specify the security methods of its security guards," said the division in response to a query by Haaretz. "We emphasize, without referring to the report, that the Defense and Emergency Division operates solely in accordance with the law. We will also emphasize that the Defense and Emergency Division is also responsible, among other things, for securing the home of Benny Gantz, by virtue of his position as the alternate prime minister."


Tags Benny Gantz security prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by