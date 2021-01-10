PMO security collecting details on Gantz's neighbors - report

Neighbors of Gantz told Haaretz that security personnel arrived at their homes and requested their phone numbers, IDs and license plate numbers without explaining why they were making the request.

Part of the coalition agreement signed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz was that Gantz would receive security and a residence like Netanyahu's. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the plan was reportedly to have his residence in Rosh Ha'ayin turned into the official residence for the alternate prime minister, which would include security arrangements.

Omer, one of Gantz's neighbors in Rosh Haayin, told Haaretz that the security personnel had visited his apartment building multiple times, with the first time being after Gantz received his positions in May. The personnel said at the time they were entering the home to "see what can be seen from the house."

A person who introduced himself as "security personnel from the Prime Minister's Office" and showed his identification to Omer's wife told him during one visit that "he wanted to know who lives here, who the people are. He wanted details."

The person told Omer that he was visiting "to get to know you, we will help you and you will help us," according to Haaretz.

The security personnel told Omer on a later visit that he did not have to give over any information, saying that he "asks whoever is willing to hand it over to me. Whoever is not willing, doesn't need to hand it over. I want to know phone numbers, names and who lives in the area. I do not have to tell you the reason why."

Security has been tightened on the street leading to Gantz' s home since October. Citizens who want to enter the street are required to pass an inspection.

"The Defense and Emergency Division of the Prime Minister's Office does not specify the security methods of its security guards," said the division in response to a query by Haaretz. "We emphasize, without referring to the report, that the Defense and Emergency Division operates solely in accordance with the law. We will also emphasize that the Defense and Emergency Division is also responsible, among other things, for securing the home of Benny Gantz, by virtue of his position as the alternate prime minister."

