Police removes anti-annexation protest restrictions, thousands to march



Police removed its objection to holding an anti- annexation protest in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Saturday night, provided protesters wear masks and keep a proper distance from each other, Haaretz reported on Friday night.

The protest organizers told police they will limit the numbers of the people marching to 2,000, yet it is unclear how they mean to do so.



More than 30 different groups announced their intention to march in the massive protest, which means to cry out against the planned Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank on July 1.



Protesters intend to march from the Tel Aviv Museum of Art to Rabin Square under the banner “No to Occupation, No to Annexation, Yes to Democracy.”



“On Saturday evening thousands of Arabs and Jews will stand next to each other in Rabin Square,” the organizers said, “and demand to halt the annexation and end the occupation, to build a real democracy and a future of peace for both nations.”



The annexation is a part of the Deal of the Century promoted by US President Donald Trump and is meant to eventually lead to the creation of a Palestinian State on the remaining 70% of the West Bank.





Jordan , Egypt and the EU already voiced their concern over the annexation and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF to prepare for mass riots which are expected to erupt between Palestinians and IDF forces should the annexation pass through.