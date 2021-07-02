Police seize 20 tons of 'whippets' from Kiryat Ata resident

Israel police seized an estimated 20 tons of nitrous oxide canisters also known as whippets ' - from a resident of the Israeli city of Kiryat Ata on Thursday, a press release from Health Ministry highlighted.

The discovery came after a joint investigation conducted by the police and Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said the 'whippets' are a significant danger and can cause hallucinatory effect among its users, along with long-term side effects such as impairment of consciousness, neurological impairment and the risk of addiction. The Health Ministry also reiterated that 'whippets' are illegal in Israel.

The investigation initially began following a report from the Youth Section of the Investigations Division and the Youth Department of the Central District police regarding 'whippet' use among youth.

At the same time, police seized the 'whippets' at a port after receiving reports of their importation into Israel. A 25-year-old resident of Kiryat Ata was detained on suspicion of violating the Pharmacists Ordinance and the Public Health (Food) Protection Law.

