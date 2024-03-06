Israel refrains from Ramadan restrictions, Houthis launch missiles across Red Sea
UN Special Rapporteur 'unaware' of rocket attacks on Israel
Reem Alsalem, who claimed to not have seen enough evidence to prove Hamas committed atrocities on Oct. 7, coauthored a report accusing the IDF of rape and kidnapping Palestinian babies.
Reem Alsalem, the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, confirmed during an interview on Tuesday that she was unaware of the frequent rocket attacks made by Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel.
Speaking with Ynet’s Bar Shem-Ur, Alsalem commented on reports that Israel is committing “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and an unfolding genocide.”
Her response?
Hearing that Alsalem did not mention the way that the war, which started with Hamas’s invasion on October 7, had impacted Israelis, Shem-Ur commented “but in Israeli cities and Israeli schools are also being bombarded every single day.”
In response to the comment, Alsalem confirmed in a questioning tone “Every single day?”
Continuing, Alsalem said “Well I would recommend, if that is the case, I would recommend that you also send that information to the special procedures so that we can look into it.
“Don’t you see the reports?” Shem-Ur asked. “Don’t you see the missiles coming from the north by Hezbollah and from the south by Hamas?”
“At this point, I have not seen that, no,” Alsalem confirmed.
On the same day as the interview, over 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday evening, with 17 rockets falling in open areas and 13 intercepted by air defenses, according to the municipality.
On Monday, one person was killed, and 7 others wounded after a Hezbollah anti-tank missile hit the area in which they were farming in Margaliot. The wounded parties had all been Thai workers.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, saying it was conducted in response to Israeli strikes on Hula earlier in the day.
Alsalem’s official involvement in the Israel-Hamas war
Alsalem authored a report accusing the IDF of sexually abusing Palestinian women and abducting their babies, according to a special edition from Hazinor.
Asked where she got her information for this report, she said the “reasonably credible information” had come from sources she could not cite and Euro-Med.
Euro-Med is reportedly run by anti-Israel conspiracist Richard Falk, who claimed that Israel was responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing.
Meet the @UNSRVAW whose mandate is to combat violence against women and girls, but can’t bring herself to address or condemn the rape of Israeli women and girls.
Shameful.
Alsalem also claimed that she had not seen sufficient evidence to accept that rapes occurred on October 7.
She insisted that it “may have happened” despite the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, releasing two days prior that there was substantial evidence to conclude that victims, as well as hostages and survivors of October 7, were sexually abused and raped by Hamas terrorists.
Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.
Gantz departs US, heads to UK to meet with Cameron
Minister-without-portfolio MK Benny Gantz completed his visit to the US on Tuesday night and departed for the UK where he is set to meet with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, according to Israeli media.
After meeting with Cameron, Gantz will return to Israel.
Sullivan, Qatar PM discussed potential ceasefire for hostage release
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Tuesday and discussed a potential ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza, the US said in a statement.
Sullivan and Al Thani agreed to stay in regular contact, according to the statement from the White House.
US 'pulling out every stop' after second US airdrop over Gaza, Biden says
“The situation for children, for women, for men who are caught in this crossfire of Hamas’s making inside of Gaza is unacceptable and unsustainable," Blinken said.
The US conducted its second airdrop of food over Gaza on Tuesday, as its officials continued to hammer Israel over hunger in the enclave and US President Joe Biden said he was doing everything possible to help Palestinians there.
“The United States is committed to pulling out every stop to get more aid to those in Gaza who desperately need it,” Biden said in a post on X. “We won’t stand by. We won’t let up.”
For the third day in a row, US officials publicly chastised Israel for failing to put in place a distribution system in Gaza that would allow Palestinians to receive basic services as its army conducted a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. It spoke as United Nations agencies have warned that Palestinians in Gaza were in danger of starvation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “It is urgent... to dramatically increase the humanitarian assistance that’s getting to people inside of Gaza.
“The situation for children, for women, for men who are caught in this crossfire of Hamas’s making inside of Gaza is unacceptable and unsustainable. Israel has to maximize every possible means and method of getting assistance to people who need it.”
He spoke just before holding back-to-back meetings with Minister Benny Gantz and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani.
Need for improvement of humanitarian aid
The imperative of improved humanitarian aid was raised at all of Gantz’s meetings on Monday and Tuesday, during which time he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Middle East special envoy Brett McGurk.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Gantz he was very concerned about the issue of humanitarian aid. During his conversation, Gantz assured the US that Israel was committed to ensuring that an assistance architecture was in place to address the problem
Israel government spokesman Avi Hyman told reporters in Israel that “there is no limit on aid, but there are questions of distribution. We are working on a day-to-day basis to ensure that aid gets to the civilians of Gaza who need it.”
In Washington, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby minced no words in stating that the situation was “unacceptable. We need the Israelis to step up and do more” as he clarified that the issue was with delivery and distribution.
Kirby explained that the US planned to do more airdrops of food bundles.
“This will be a part of a sustained effort with our international partners to scale up the amount of lifesaving aid that we’re getting into Gaza,” Kirby said.
The US is also pushing for a maritime option, Kirby explained, adding that “we’re looking at both military and commercial options to move assistance by sea. There’s still a lot of work being done on this to flesh it out.
“We’re also going to continue to urge Israel to facilitate more trucks and more routes opening up more crossings so that more aid can get into people in need and increase that flow,” Kirby said.
The most efficient way to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, he said, is through the land crossings. Kirby and other US officials stressed that a pause to the war was also necessary to allow for increased aid, given that the movement of goods in a combat zone was complicated.
The United States has no plans to send US troops into Gaza to bolster efforts to distribute aid, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, remarks that appeared to play down the idea of a US-military run port or other landing site for maritime aid distribution.
"At this time there are no plans to put US forces on the ground in Gaza," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, told a news conference.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona, IDF strikes back
Three people, including a member of Hezbollah, were killed in an IDF strike in Hula on Tuesday.
Over 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday evening, with 17 rockets falling in open areas and 13 intercepted by air defenses, according to the municipality.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, saying it was conducted in response to Israeli strikes on Hula earlier in the day.
The IDF quickly responded to the barrage, striking two launch sites located in Taybeh and Aarab El Louaizeh in southern Lebanon that were used by Hezbollah to target the Kiryat Shmona area, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Earlier in the day, the IDF struck military structures belonging to Hezbollah in Dibbine and Ayta ash Shab.
Hezbollah says member killed in IDF strike in southern Lebanon
The IDF also targeted a building in Hula on Tuesday, killing three people including a member of Hezbollah identified as Hassan Ali Hussein, according to an announcement by Hezbollah. Lebanese state media had originally claimed that the three people killed in the strike were civilians and that Hussein was a farmer.
The IDF stated on Tuesday that it targeted sites in Hula, Kafra, Jabal al-Batam, Ayta ash Shab, Matmoura, and Majdal Zoun throughout the day.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF say