The opposition succeeded in stopping the coalition from passing bills overnight, thanks to creative maneuvers, including hiding a sick MK in the Knesset parking lot.

Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan stayed home in bed, due to an illness. But when the opposition saw that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was not coming to vote, its leaders persuaded Yevarkan to come.

Yevarkan arrived at 1 a.m in a taxi, because he did not feel well enough to drive. He then hid in the car of Likud MK Yoav Kisch until 3 a.m., when Kisch summoned him to vote. Coalition MK Yulia Malinovsky saw the taxi, but Kisch told her it was delivering something for him.

Thanks to Yevarkan's vote, there was a 48 to 48 tie between the coalition and opposition on a bill extending the right of digital terrestrial television (DTT) system Idan+ to enable free broadcasts of Israeli television channels in a digital format instead of the older analog format.

After the vote, the coalition was forced to withdraw remaining bills, including one that would continue enabling the clearing of minefields that had to be passed by the end of the calendar year.

Yevarkan said he only came in after it became clear that the coalition was breaking pairing off agreements, including one with Likud MK Eti Atiya, whose father had passed away the day before.

Yamina MK Shirly Pinto, who gave birth three weeks ago was on the way to the Knesset when the votes took place. It was unclear why Bennett did not come to the votes, which were attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"They did a dirty but impressive maneuver," a coalition official said. "But when we hid MKs in the cafeteria, it brought down Benjamin Netanyahu's government. When they did it, it could allow a seven-year-old to walk into a minefield that can't be cleared, because we didn't pass the law."