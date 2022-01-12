The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Israeli ministers want more input on coronavirus decisions

The ministers say Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not giving them enough time to offer their input regarding decisions about COVID-19.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 15:27

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2022 15:43
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not doing enough to involve his ministers in decisions about COVID-19, ministers charged at Tuesday night’s meeting of the coronavirus cabinet.
The ministers said he is not convening the coronavirus cabinet enough, and that when it does meet, it is full of professionals who speak at length, which does not leave enough time for input from ministers. The ministers asked for more time to ask questions.
Among those who complained in the meeting were Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) and Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White), both of whom served as ministers in former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s last government.
“It is true that I am a nudnik who asks the tough questions,” Elkin told KAN Radio. “Ultimately, it was a deep discussion. I didn’t agree on everything, but that’s normal. Our current policies are correct. The health system is budgeted and preparing for extreme scenarios, and we have not lost control.”
Farkash Hacohen, however, said the discussion was not deep enough.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) is seen talking with Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin during the preliminary voting plenum to dissolve the Knesset on December 2, 2020. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) is seen talking with Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin during the preliminary voting plenum to dissolve the Knesset on December 2, 2020. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
“She wanted a deeper debate and resolution about educational frameworks,” a source close to her said. “But what she said was not intended as a criticism of the prime minister or the minister of education. She just wanted to understand better.”


Tags Naftali Bennett Politics israeli politics prime minister COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by