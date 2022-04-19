The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Passover: Israeli politicians post holiday pictures

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett takes a hike; opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu stays home.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 19:21

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 20:29
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen on his Passover vacation. (photo credit: Naftali Bennett)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen on his Passover vacation.
(photo credit: Naftali Bennett)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that he was cutting short his family visit in Madrid due to the Temple Mount situation, but many other politicians posted pictures on social media from their Passover vacations.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted one on Tuesday with his son David from their family hike in the Peres River basin in the Judean Desert.

Ahead of the Seder, he posted a Passover picture with his family including his dog, Lychee.

Bennett’s Yamina colleagues, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, posted pictures of themselves kayaking in the Dead Sea and cheering on Hapoel Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium.

“Kayaking in the Dead Sea is a unique experience, warmly recommended,” Kahana tweeted.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not take a vacation, posted an old picture with his family and his late dog, Kaia. He also posted a video of himself cleaning his office for Passover and promising to clean out the Prime Minister’s Office after the holiday.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted a picture of his Seder table being set by daughter Shira with their family dog, Azit.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov posted a picture of himself with his wife Irena in the Golan. 

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov posted a picture of himself with his wife, Irena, in the Golan.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Evgeny Sova posted a selfie in the cockpit of an Emirates Air flight, revealing that Emirati pilots will participate in Independence Day events in Israel. 

Sova heads the Knesset caucus on promoting air travel. 

MKs Emilie Moatti (Labor) and Gadi Yevarkan (Likud) posted about their visit to Ethiopia.



