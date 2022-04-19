Passover: Israeli politicians post holiday pictures

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that he was cutting short his family visit in Madrid due to the Temple Mount situation, but many other politicians posted pictures on social media from their Passover vacations.

לקחתי פסק זמן של מספר שעות ויצאתי לטייל עם משפחתי בנחל פרס ובגבי-פרס. זה מסלול מושלם של 3-4 שעות, עם נוף צוקי מרהיב וטיפוסי סלעים שמתאימים לכל המשפחה. הגבים מלאי-מים טובים וקרירים ונכנסנו לתוכם. אין כמו טיול בארץ היפהפיה שלנו!❤️בתמונה: עם דוד שזולל מצה עם שוקולד, בגבי פרס. pic.twitter.com/Jf2NbPRAX0 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 19, 2022

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted one on Tuesday with his son David from their family hike in the Peres River basin in the Judean Desert.

Ahead of the Seder, he posted a Passover picture with his family including his dog, Lychee.

Bennett’s Yamina colleagues, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, posted pictures of themselves kayaking in the Dead Sea and cheering on Hapoel Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium.

בילוי משפחתי מומלץ לחג: בלומפילד pic.twitter.com/VvdXriQPwK — איילת שקד Ayelet Shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) April 18, 2022

“Kayaking in the Dead Sea is a unique experience, warmly recommended,” Kahana tweeted.

קייקים בים המלח. חוויה ייחודית. מומלץ בחום. חג שמח עם ישראל!(פרטים בתגובה הראשונה). pic.twitter.com/Iy6iJgNBvt — Matan Kahana מתן כהנא (@MatanKahana) April 19, 2022

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not take a vacation, posted an old picture with his family and his late dog, Kaia. He also posted a video of himself cleaning his office for Passover and promising to clean out the Prime Minister’s Office after the holiday.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted a picture of his Seder table being set by daughter Shira with their family dog, Azit.

הכל כמעט מוכן…חג שמח! pic.twitter.com/Odiedw2ZUH — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 15, 2022

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov posted a picture of himself with his wife Irena in the Golan.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Evgeny Sova posted a selfie in the cockpit of an Emirates Air flight, revealing that Emirati pilots will participate in Independence Day events in Israel.

כיו"ר שדולת התעופה אני שמח על שיתוף הפעולה עם חברות תעופה מאיחוד האמירויות ובמיוחד על השתתפותם במטס של יום העצמאות. כבוד גדול למדינת ישראל ולאיגוד הטייסים. בטוח שיוזמה זו תקדם עבור כולנו עידן חדש במזרח התיכון. @igudhatayasim pic.twitter.com/8a3DKPMefY — MK Evgeny Sova (@evgenysova) April 18, 2022

Sova heads the Knesset caucus on promoting air travel.

MKs Emilie Moatti (Labor) and Gadi Yevarkan (Likud) posted about their visit to Ethiopia.