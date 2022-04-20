The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Right-wing politicians clash over Temple Mount closure

Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Bennett of surrendering to terror. Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana defended Bennett's decision. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 12:23
Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, April 6, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, April 6, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Politicians from parties on the Right sparred on Twitter on Wednesday over Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to close the Temple Mount to Jews at the end of Ramadan.

Bennett's associates said the same decision has been made every year, including repeatedly by Netanyahu when he was prime minister.

Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Bennett of surrendering to terror. Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana defended Bennett's decision. 

"Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, why are you blabbering to no end," Kahana wrote, "You have a golden opportunity to declare that when you are back in the coalition, the Temple Mount will be open to Jews all the time, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day."

Kahana said that if they were unwilling to make such a commitment, they should remain silent and let the prime minister handle the situation responsibly.

MK Bezalel Smotrich at Knesset emergency meeting, April 6, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MK Bezalel Smotrich at Knesset emergency meeting, April 6, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Smotrich posted an old tweet of Yamina minister Ayelet Shaked backing keeping the Temple Mount open to Jews. 

"There were days when Shaked understood well that surrendering to terror on the Temple Mount is dangerous and encourages more terror," Smotrich wrote. "The decision accepts the Arab lie that Jews are to blame for the current escalation."

Ben-Gvir wrote that preventing the prayer of Jews on the Mount was a victory for Hamas, terror and the rioters.

"This delusional decision will cost lives," Ben-Gvir wrote. "Surrendering to our enemies will only enhance terror."

Responding to Kahana's call to make a commitment, Ben-Gvir said Bennett should first keep his own promises that he made on live TV before the election.

Likud MK Galit Distal Atbaryan tweeted to Kahana that he had no supporters in the public and there his statements were shameful.



Tags Naftali Bennett Temple Mount ramadan ayelet shaked Bezalel Smotrich Yamina Ben-Gvir Matan Kahana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by