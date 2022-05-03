The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mossad tries again to directly influence US diplomacy on Iran

Bennett copies Netanyahu’s controversial playbook.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 3, 2022 19:57
Mossad seal
Once upon a time, there was a clandestine spy organization that acted only in the shadows.

Then came the 2018 Mossad raid on Iran’s nuclear archives and a new age of the agency openly trying to influence America’s diplomacy on Iran.

This past week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett firmly moved into Benjamin Netanyahu’s use of the Mossad in an open way to achieve strategic statecraft goals.

According to a wave of reports, arrests of multiple Iranian agents in both Europe and then Iran itself have helped crack a plot to assassinate three individuals.

One was an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, the second was a US general in Germany and the third was a French journalist.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Part of what was unusually significant was that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was trying to assassinate a US general at the same time it was trying to convince the Biden administration to remove the IRGC from the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.

That the Mossad would do its best to thwart the assassination is obvious.

However, that the Mossad would broadcast to the US, Iran and the world that it had arrested a top IRGC official and interrogated him in Iran as part of thwarting the plot, was foreign to the Mossad’s conduct for almost all of its existence, up until the 2018-2021 Cohen-Netanyahu era.

It is very clear that exposure of the Mossad operation to arrest and interrogate a senior IRGC official inside Iran was a decision pushed by Bennett.

The reasons that Bennett’s spin doctors have given for publicizing the operation relate to trying to influence America not to delist the IRGC as a terrorist organization and to embarrass and disrupt the IRGC itself within Iran.

However, all of this could have also been achieved simply by sending the same message to the CIA and to the IRGC in a more typical and under-the-radar manner.

This means that the reasons for publicizing the operation were not just to influence US strategic policy on Iran, but that they also have political overtones at a time when Bennett is struggling in the political arena.

At the end of the day, if Bennett successfully influenced the US not to delist the IRGC from the terrorist list, partially because of publicly exposing this plot to assassinate a US general, many may not care that much about what Bennett’s political or unpolitical motivations might have been.

In that case, the bigger question six months and six years from now will be whether blocking the US from delisting the IRGC, which might also block a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, will have been the best or worst way to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons in the long term.



Tags Iran Mossad Naftali Bennett IRGC
