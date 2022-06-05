Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition is set to face a significant test on Monday when it is due to vote on a directive giving Israel legal jurisdiction over Israelis living in the West Bank, which has been approved every five years since 1967.

The directive expires at the end of June, and not passing it by then would cause chaos in Judea, Samaria and the coalition. If the bill is not passed on Monday, it could still be passed the following week.

MKs in Ra'am (United Arab List) and rebel MKs Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and Idit Silman may end up deciding how to vote at the last minute, which will make it very hard to know if there is a majority to pass the bill. Opposition MKs have vowed to vote against it, in an effort to humiliate the coalition.

Ra'am leaders met on Sunday night to consider how to vote. Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas is in favor and trying to persuade other MKs in Ra'am and Rinawie Zoabi to vote for it in order to keep the coalition together.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar has warned of political consequences if the bill is not passed. Sa'ar told confidants in the coalition that his statement about political consequences would not apply if the bill is blocked by Silman.

One possibility is to purposely bring the bill to a vote as a no-confidence motion and then have Silman declared a defector if she votes against it. Silman told confidants that she was not deterred by such threats and could not be declared a defector for one vote against the coalition.

If Silman would be declared a defector, she could not run for the next Knesset on the slate of Likud or the Religious Zionist Party.

Bennett's associates said they would bring the bill to a vote repeatedly until it passes. Unlike other bills, it would not have to wait six months to be brought to a vote again if it is defeated in the Knesset plenum.

Settler leaders, led by Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani and CEO Yigal Dilmoni have been pushing for the bill to be passed without connection to politics.