Smotrich, Ben Gvir close to merger agreement

Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir are close to signing a deal to merge their two parties after achieving a breakthrough in negotiations, the sides said on Monday evening.

"In recent days we have held intense negotiations initiated by Religious Zionism chair Bezalel Smotrich which included a number of meetings between Smotrich and Ben Gvir in order to arrive quickly at an agreement to run together," the party said in a statement after the offer was revealed on Channel 12.

"During the talks, Smotrich offered Ben Gvir a far-reaching proposal for five spots in the top 10 [on the party list], and to Ben Gvir's request for joint leadership [of the party]".

The party offered spots two, five, seven, nine and ten, on the condition that number seven is approved by Smotrich, and deemed the offer "generous".

"Now is the time to sign [the deal] and set out with full force in order to win 61 mandates and form a strong right-wing government that will fix the great damage caused by the government of the Left and the Arabs," the party said.

BEZALEL SMOTRICH in his Knesset office this week: I have an excellent relationship with the Jewish Federations of North America, and I even have true dialogue with Reform Jews in the US. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ben Gvir was reportedly surprised by the offer and first heard of it from the media. He agreed to the offer, writing on Twitter on Monday evening, "For [the sake of] the victory of the Right – I call on Bezalel, let's sign tonight."

"I have no doubt that MK Smotrich will not oppose Otzma Yehudit's candidate for the seventh spot who is a man of principles, traditional and from the periphery," Ben Gvir added in a statement.

The man Ben Gvir referred to is reportedly 35-year-old Almog Cohen from Beersheba. Cohen is head of the "Negev Rescue Committee," which purports to "assist the citizens of the Negev in the war against the incessantly growing crime in the Bedouin sector and in the realm of local crime." The Committee in December formed an independent armed police unit called "Sayeret Barel," which cooperates with the Beersheba Municipality but has not been endorsed by the Israel Police.

The deal

The deal, however, has not been signed, and Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday morning that he had not received a call from Smotrich.

"I want to reach unity, I want to reach victory, I don’t care if Bezalel is first, I care that we defeat the Left," he said.

The terms of the deal raised mixed feelings amongst Religious Zionist MKs and other groups in the religious-Zionist camp.

"The unity with Ben Gvir is important but appropriate representation should be given to all shades of the sector," MK Michal Woldiger wrote on Twitter. "The central, classic Religious Zionism should not be pushed to the end of the list."

The joint Religious Zionism list is averaging 10 seats in the polls. If the deal goes through, Smotrich will receive the number one spot. The rest of his faction will thus receive spots three, four, six and eight, meaning Woldiger will need to finish at least fourth in its August 23 primary in order to return to the Knesset.

The Habayit Hayehudi party also weighed in on what it called a merger of the "haredi leumi" [National haredi] parties:

"Tonight, it has become clear that Ben Gvir has been officially crowned as the leader of the Religious Zionist party. Religious Zionism needs to decide what direction it is headed in. The Habayit Hayehudi-Mafdal party promises to continue in the path of the religious-Zionism that has continued for over 100 years," the party said in a statement.

If the deal goes through it will be a success for Ben Gvir, who in the previous election only received the number three and ten spot, the latter of which did not enter the Knesset after the party won six seats. Ben Gvir's popularity grew over the past year. In a recent poll, Ben Gvir won seven seats versus Smotrich's only four if they ran separately, and in a different poll, the joint party under Ben Gvir won 13 seats, versus Smotrich's 10.

The two have been in negotiations for weeks and displayed friction in public.

In an interview on Channel 12 on January 21, Smotrich promised that he and Ben Gvir were "together and would continue together," but later said that "Itamar has thrown away votes more than once or twice, we are in [political] chaos also because of him."

Ben Gvir responded on Twitter, "Bezalel my dear, this is how you do unity?"

"Alone I can bring seven mandates. In all of the polls, if I lead the list, it will be larger. I am willing to give up on this, but I cannot give up on the party's character," he said on Channel 12.