US oleh Rabbi David Fine to run in Religious Zionist primaries - interview

The Modi'in resident, former community rabbi of Kansas City and Milwaukee, advocates for helping olim integrate and training community rabbis.

By AARON REICH
Published: JULY 29, 2022 13:12
Rabbi David Fine (L) is seen shaking hands with Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich. (photo credit: Yechiel Radutsky)
Rabbi David Fine (L) is seen shaking hands with Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich.
(photo credit: Yechiel Radutsky)

David Fine, an Orthodox rabbi oleh from the US currently residing in Modi'in, announced on Friday his candidacy for the Religious Zionist Party primaries ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections.

Fine, 54, served as a community rabbi in Kansas City and Milwaukee before making aliyah in 2008. Currently, the father of four is a pillar of the large Anglo community in Modi'in.

Helping out olim is something Fine has long advocated for, especially in the Knesset, and he believes he can be someone who can help advocate for olim and help them out with issues in integrating into Israeli society. And the Religious Zionist Party, he says, can be a good place for him to do that.

"I believe that the Religious Zionist Party is a very big tent and has a wide range of people who are running for the primaries. I've seen [party leader MK] Bezalel Smotrich do a lot of important work and it's the party I identify with. I also believe the Religious Zionist Party can be a home for olim and, assuming that I win, I personally will be able to take care of olim and help them with a lot of issues they have in integrating," Fine told The Jerusalem Post.

This is also in line with his views on Anglo advocacy, for which he founded the Anglo Vision initiative.

Rabbi David Fine (credit: MORDECHAI GORDON) Rabbi David Fine (credit: MORDECHAI GORDON)

Helping out olim is just one part of his goals, however. Another thing Fine believes in is helping Israel's ties with the Diaspora, and this is a role he thinks should be helmed by an oleh intimately familiar with Diaspora Jewry.

"When it comes to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, I think it should be led by somebody from there," he explained. "Since the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, and the largest source of olim, is the United States, it would be good if the Diaspora affairs minister was an oleh."

"There are a lot of ideas from outside Israel that would be useful in Israel. Communal rabbis would be a good model to replicate."

Rabbi David Fine

Communal rabbis

But one of his more interesting goals is in his efforts to replicate a certain feature of Diaspora Jewry that Israel is lacking in: Communal rabbis.

This is something Fine has advocated for with Barkai, an organization founded by him and the Modi'in community leader Rabbi Shlomo Sobol a decade ago that works on building communities in Israel and training communal rabbis.

Currently, Barkai consists of 75 different communities spread throughout Israel and recently completed the fifth cycle of their community rabbinical training program.

"There is a more communal aspect to Jewish society outside the State of Israel. The whole notion of a rabbi leading a community outside of a synagogue is sort of absent from Israel," Fine explained. "There are a lot of ideas from outside Israel that would be useful in Israel. Communal rabbis would be a good model to replicate."

Fine noted that this wouldn't be exactly the same as it is outside of Israel - in fact, it can't be, as there are already a number of historical reasons rabbis leading communities are absent from Israel. 

"It would need to be adjusted, but it is something we want to do," he said. "People don't really have communities here. We want to give it to them."



