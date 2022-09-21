'I'm not funding Hezbollah' - Lapid fires back at Netanyahu

UNITED NATIONS – Prime Minister Yair Lapid went head to head with his chief political rival Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, over the almost completed negotiations to set a maritime border with Lebanon to allow for the peaceful production of natural gas from the Karish rig.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister for 12 years until 2021, and who hopes to regain that seat after the November election, issued a scathing video against Lapid.

אזרחי ישראל, יש לי הודעה מאוד מדאיגה עבורכם >> pic.twitter.com/EpXCF7hRk5 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 20, 2022

In it, Netanyahu charged that the deal, which the United States is in the midst of brokering, would allow money to flow to the terror group Hezbollah that operates in Lebanon from where it launches attacks against Israel.

Lapid's response to Netanyahu's video

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to receive a briefing on the ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn, August 7, 2022 (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

“Netanyahu’s statement is terribly irresponsible,” Lapid said from New York one day prior to his scheduled speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

He charged that Netanyahu had “harmed the Israeli government’s negotiations as well as our security, political, and economic interests.”

Israel in is the mist of “a very complex and advanced negotiation. I gave our negotiation teams very clear parameters in coordination with the Minister of Defense with regard to what our security, political and economic needs are,” Lapid said.

He is hopeful, Lapid said, that a deal would be reached that would maintain those parameters, but if not, “Israel is strong and knows how to defend itself.”

On Wednesday morning, the US negotiating team sat separately with the Israelis and then with the Lebanese, Lapid said.

“Complex negotiations are underway in the US,” Lapid said, noting that Netanyahu “doesn’t know the details because he didn’t receive a security update.”

Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid Party, said that when he had led the opposition, he had not behaved that way.