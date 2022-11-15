The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

25th Knesset prepares for swearing-in ceremony

The terrorist attack in Ariel dampened the atmosphere ahead of the Knesset ceremony.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 14:13
Rolling out the red carpet outside Israel's Knesset building in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Rolling out the red carpet outside Israel's Knesset building in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The terror attack on Tuesday morning near Ariel put a somber edge to the preparations for the 25th Knesset's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

A large banner welcoming guests to the ceremony adorned the main entrance to the building. Grandstands were set up in the plaza that leads to the entrance, as President Isaac Herzog will head to the building escorted by dozens of Israel Police officers on motorcycles and horses, and accompanied by the IDF's marching band.

But the atmosphere amidst the flurry of the activity within the building was subdued and quiet background music played in its halls, due the terror attack earlier on Tuesday morning, which claimed the lives of three Israelis.

What will happen at the ceremony?

The incoming members of Knesset arrived throughout the morning and had official pictures taken alone and with their families. Hadash-Ta'al MKs Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif refused to have their pictures taken on the backdrop of the Israeli flag and national symbol.

At exactly 4:00 p.m., three trumpet blasts will announce the beginning of the plenum, led by Herzog. Herzog will give a speech and then pass the baton to Knesset speaker MK Mickey Levy.

The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

16-year-old Moshi Holtzberg, son of Rabbi Gabriel and Rivka Holtzberg who were killed in a terror attack on the Chabad house in Mumbai, India 14 years ago, will read a chapter from psalms. This will be followed by video clips of Israel's first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, reading out the declaration of independence.

Levy will then speak, and then the Knesset secretary will read the following text: "I pledge to remain faithful to the state of Israel and fulfill my duty in the Knesset faithfully," to which each MK will answer, "I pledge."

The ceremony will conclude with the singing of the national anthem.

Following the ceremony, the leaders of each of the parties that entered the Knesset will conjoin for a traditional photograph with Israel's four symbols of power: President, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Knesset speaker Levy and High Court chief justice, Esther Hayut. 



Tags Israel Knesset Terrorism Politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by