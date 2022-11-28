The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Netanyahu, Smotrich meet for second time in 24 hours

Monday's meeting came after a three-hour meeting the two held late on Sunday, which did not lead to a breakthrough.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 14:11
Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party (RZP) chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich met on Monday afternoon in an attempt to reach agreements on the authorities Smotrich will receive in the incoming government.

Monday's meeting came after a three-hour meeting the two held late on Sunday, which did not lead to a breakthrough.

The parties said in a statement following Sunday night's meeting that it was conducted with a "good atmosphere" and that there was "progress on all of the topics." The parties said that they will "form a right-wing government as soon as possible."

One of the remaining bones of contention in the talks is the regulation of illegal outposts in the West Bank, as well as illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, according to Army Radio.

"The stage of finger-pointing is behind us," RZP number three, MK Orit Struk, said on Army Radio on Sunday morning.

Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"We are now at the stage of serious discussions. I believe we will arrive at an agreement," Struk said.

"We are now at the stage of serious discussions."

MK Orit Struk

Is there any progress with other parties?

A long meeting on Sunday between Netanyahu and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chairman MK Yizhak Goldknopf and MK Moshe Gafni also did not lead to a breakthrough, and there are still significant differences between the two sides, a member of UTJ's negotiations team said on KAN Radio on Monday morning.

One of the issues that is yet to be agreed on is the mechanism that will raise the budgets for haredi private school systems. Israeli law stipulates that these systems receive between 55% and 75% of the funding of public schools, but a list of agreements between the state and the Teacher's Union – which the haredi teachers do not belong to – eroded the private haredi schools' budgets and salaries, the haredi parties claim. The private schools are not overseen by the Education Ministry and do not follow a core curriculum of secular studies such as English and Math.

Netanyahu reportedly promised to UTJ prior to the November 1 election to raise the funding of the private school systems without demanding state oversight – but the sides have yet to agree on the mechanism.



