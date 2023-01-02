Israel looks to reverse Disengagement in northern Samaria

In a move seen as a first step toward rebuilding four northern Samaria settlements evacuated in 2005, the state plans to advance the legalization of the Homesh yeshiva on the site of one of those destroyed communities in Area C of the West Bank on Monday.

"This is a landmark step in our 17 years battle against the crime of the evacuation," MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) tweeted.

She spoke out after the state informed the High Court of Justice of this plan during a hearing on a petition against the yeshiva that was filled in 2019 by the left-wing group Yesh Din on behalf of Palestinians from the nearby village of Burka, who own most of the land on that hilltop.

"In this government, we will work to fully restore the Homesh settlement and to the other three evacuated communities — Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim," she said.

Left-wing protestors call on the government to dismantle 150 settlements, with a bulldozer allegedly intended for the razing of Homesh in the background, on May 28, 2022. (credit: PEACE NOW)

Netanyahu vows to keep the promise in the Israeli coalition deal to legalize Homesh yeshiva

The new government had agreed in its coalition agreements to authorize the Homesh yeshiva, which had struggled to remain at the site for over 17 years, by studying in modular tents on the hilltop.

But the statement to the court let Homesh supporters know that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to keep his word on that score.

The state prosecutor's vague wording stated that according to the government's coalition agreements with respect both to Disengagement and planned changes to the "normative situation in regards to the governance of the place."

This will be done as part of the intention of the upper echelon "to ensure the continuation of full governance there while making the necessary adjustments in order for this activity to be in accordance with all laws," the state attorney said.

These issues will change the state's position with respect to the petition, the attorney said.

The state in the past has spoken of the yeshiva's illegal presence on the hilltop and of its intention to evacuate the modular seminary at the appropriate time.

In light of the government's new policies with regard to Homesh, the state needs three months to present a new opinion to the court.

During the 2005 Disengagement, Israel destroyed 21 settlements in Gaza and four in northern Samaria. The Gaza pullout also included a military withdrawal, making it difficult to restore those communities.

The land in northern Samaria remained, however, under IDF military rule but became closed military zones forbidden to Israeli civilians.

Evacuees and opponents of the 2005 Disengagement have focused their energies on rescinding those policies in northern Samaria, as a symbolic victory over what they eventually hope will be a return to Gaza.