The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu promised four deputy ministers in his office, but law only allows two

Netanyahu held his government's first full work meeting on Tuesday morning and approved Avi Maoz's appointment as deputy minister.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 12:55

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 13:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting on January 3, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting on January 3, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The coalition agreements include three different promises to MKs to serve as deputies ministers in the Prime Minister's Office and Netanyahu also reportedly offered a fourth deputy position to Likud MK May Golan – but the law only enables the prime minister to hold two deputies in his office.

According to the agreements, Noam MK Avi Maoz, United Torah Judaism MK Uri Makleb and Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen were all supposed to serve as deputy ministers in the PMO, in addition to Golan. However, the law clearly states that the prime minister is only allowed to have two deputies. All other ministers can only have one deputy.

Netanyahu held his government's first full work meeting on Tuesday morning and approved Maoz's and Makleb's appointments as deputy ministers.

Cohen said that he was offered instead to serve as a deputy in the Economy Ministry until the law is changed to enable him to serve in the PMO, but he turned down the offer, opting instead to serve as a regular member of Knesset. Golan, also, will not receive the appointment at the moment.

Government appoints six deputy ministers

The government approved six deputy ministers in all. In addition to Maoz and Makleb in the PMO, Makleb was also appointed deputy Transportation Minister, Shas MK Moshe Arbel was appointed Minister in the Interior Ministry and deputy Health Minister, Shas MK Moshe Abutbul was appointed deputy Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, UTJ MK Yaakov Tessler was appointed deputy Culture and Sports Minister and Religious Zionist Party MK Michal Woldiger was appointed deputy Finance Minister.

MK's Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev speaks during a meeting of the United Torah Judaism party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK's Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev speaks during a meeting of the United Torah Judaism party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The appointments are valid pending an announcement to the Knesset plenum on Tuesday afternoon.

The government will now number 32 ministers and six deputy ministers.

The government also approved the makeup of the government's National Security Cabinet and Shin Bet Affairs Cabinet.

A-G absent for second cabinet meeting in a row

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara was reportedly not present at the meeting. Baharav Miara was not invited to a ceremonial government meeting after it was sworn in on Thursday. This drew criticism, and  the Likud put out a statement clarifying that Thursday's meeting was ceremonial.

However, it was not clear why the attorney general did not attend Tuesday's meeting, which was a full work meeting.

The issue is sensitive since Baharav-Miara will file on Tuesday the state's position on whether Shas chairman and Health and Interior Minister MK Aryeh Deri should be allowed to serve in the position after two appeals were filed in the High Court.

Deri was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence in January for tax offenses. His compatibility for serving as a minister was supposed to be decided by Central Election Committee chairman High Court Justice Yizhak Amit, but the coalition changed the law in December so that only actual, and not suspended, jail sentences, served as a possible barrier to serve as a minister.



Tags Israel aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Politics security cabinet Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by