The coalition agreements include three different promises to MKs to serve as deputies ministers in the Prime Minister's Office and Netanyahu also reportedly offered a fourth deputy position to Likud MK May Golan – but the law only enables the prime minister to hold two deputies in his office.

According to the agreements, Noam MK Avi Maoz, United Torah Judaism MK Uri Makleb and Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen were all supposed to serve as deputy ministers in the PMO, in addition to Golan. However, the law clearly states that the prime minister is only allowed to have two deputies. All other ministers can only have one deputy.

Netanyahu held his government's first full work meeting on Tuesday morning and approved Maoz's and Makleb's appointments as deputy ministers.

Cohen said that he was offered instead to serve as a deputy in the Economy Ministry until the law is changed to enable him to serve in the PMO, but he turned down the offer, opting instead to serve as a regular member of Knesset. Golan, also, will not receive the appointment at the moment.

Government appoints six deputy ministers

The government approved six deputy ministers in all. In addition to Maoz and Makleb in the PMO, Makleb was also appointed deputy Transportation Minister, Shas MK Moshe Arbel was appointed Minister in the Interior Ministry and deputy Health Minister, Shas MK Moshe Abutbul was appointed deputy Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, UTJ MK Yaakov Tessler was appointed deputy Culture and Sports Minister and Religious Zionist Party MK Michal Woldiger was appointed deputy Finance Minister.

MK's Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev speaks during a meeting of the United Torah Judaism party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The appointments are valid pending an announcement to the Knesset plenum on Tuesday afternoon.

The government will now number 32 ministers and six deputy ministers.

The government also approved the makeup of the government's National Security Cabinet and Shin Bet Affairs Cabinet.

A-G absent for second cabinet meeting in a row

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara was reportedly not present at the meeting. Baharav Miara was not invited to a ceremonial government meeting after it was sworn in on Thursday. This drew criticism, and the Likud put out a statement clarifying that Thursday's meeting was ceremonial.

However, it was not clear why the attorney general did not attend Tuesday's meeting, which was a full work meeting.

The issue is sensitive since Baharav-Miara will file on Tuesday the state's position on whether Shas chairman and Health and Interior Minister MK Aryeh Deri should be allowed to serve in the position after two appeals were filed in the High Court.

Deri was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence in January for tax offenses. His compatibility for serving as a minister was supposed to be decided by Central Election Committee chairman High Court Justice Yizhak Amit, but the coalition changed the law in December so that only actual, and not suspended, jail sentences, served as a possible barrier to serve as a minister.