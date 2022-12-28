UTJ, Likud sign coalition agreement overnight

The final details of the coalition agreements between the Likud and United Torah Judaism were nailed down on Tuesday after a crisis erupted between UTJ's two factions over Lithuanian Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni's refusal to sign the agreement at the last minute.

Gafni's change of heart was reported to be because he received a directive not to back down from a demand for Degel Hatorah to have its own rabbinic council on "kosher" cellphones, which would be slightly more lenient than the current council.

Degel Hatorah and the Hasidic Agudat Yisrael reportedly decided to postpone the issue until after the law to cancel outgoing Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel's kosher cellphone reform passes its first reading in the Knesset plenum.

The reform's goal was to bar the rabbinic council from controlling which cellphone numbers would belong solely to "kosher" cellphones, thus blocking the council's ability to monitor who does and who does not use a kosher phone.