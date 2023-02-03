Macron: Israeli-Arab peace incomplete without Palestinian talks

Israeli peace with Arab and Muslim nations is complete without renewed negotiations with the Palestinians toward a two-state solution, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two men spoke in Paris on Thursday night.

“This dynamic will remain incomplete as long as it is not accompanied by a resumption of a political process towards a solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis,” Macron told Netanyahu during their meeting, according to a statement released by the Elysee Palace.

The two men met just after Chad, an African country with a Muslim population, opened an embassy in Ramat Gan, five years after the two nations restored diplomatic ties which had been severed in the 1970s in the aftermath of the Six-Day War.

As Netanyahu traveled to the Elysee Palace, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen returned from what had initially been a secret trip to Khartoum, where he secured Sudan’s agreement to finalize its participation in the US-brokered Abraham Accords initiated in 2020.

Sudan has lagged behind the other Abraham Accord partners — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — in its participation in the accords and has yet to sign the deal, despite committing to the process.

Israeli PM Netanyahu and French President Macron at the Champs Elysee in Paris. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The push forward in Israel’s ties with Arab and Muslim states amid heightened tensions with the Palestinians. That conflict has created discord between Netanyahu and the West, particularly given the anti-Palestinian stances of his ultra-right government, the rising violence as well as the Palestinian Authority’s decision to suspend security ties with Israel.

Macron voiced some of those concerns during his meeting with Netanyahu, adding that it was important for Israel to avoid taking steps that would “fuel violence” and he underscored his support for the status quo on the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif.

Opposition to settlement activity

He also expressed his opposition to settlement activity.

The visit comes amid a heightened level of conversation around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with US Secretary of State visiting the region earlier in the week, with stops in Cairo, Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Netanyahu flew to Amman last week to speak with Jordan’s King Abdullah, with the monarch then visiting Washington this week where he met both with Blinken and US President Joe Biden.

Two senior state department officials remain in the region, including Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

At issue in particular is concern that the upcoming combination of Ramadan and the Passover holiday with spark an additional increase in Israeli-Palestinian violence, including around issues to do with the Temple Mount.

State Department spokesman Ned Price who traveled with Blinken to the Middle East told reporters in Washington on Thursday that “stemming the violence.. our overarching goal is to support the de-escalation of tensions and to work with the parties to take action again to lessen the violence.”