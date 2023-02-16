The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu to renovate Kotel egal. section 'as soon as possible' - A-G

It was stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position is to continue the implementation of the directive from 2017.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 20:14

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 20:22
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Attorney General's (A-G) office has published the State's response to the petitions submitted regarding the preparation of the southern Western Wall plaza, known as Ezrat Israel.

It was stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position is to continue the implementation of the directive from 2017, according to which, the renovation of the southern plaza will "continue as quickly as possible," and that the "management of the southern plaza will continue in accordance with the format that has existed in recent years."

Also, according to the announcement of the A-G, "for the purpose of preparing the southern plaza [at the Kotel], in the upcoming days, the Prime Minister's Office will issue an instruction to submit an application for a building permit."

"The Prime Minister's position is that a solution to a sensitive and complex issue of this kind, part of which concerns the issue of freedom of worship, will be promoted by the executive authority. Therefore, at this time, the political authorities should be allowed to continue promoting the solution to the issue."

Attorney Orli Erez Lehovski, Director of the Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) responded to the response of the State and said that "the state's announcement once again proves the incompetence shown by the government in the holiest place for the Jewish people and conduct that results in a severe violation of the rights of all non-Orthodox Jews."

The Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)The Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

She added that at the Ezrat Israel prayer plaza, "there hasn't been actual physical access to the stones of the Kotel for five years," since a large stone from the Kotel fell onto the wooden platform.

"The state does not budget the egalitarian prayer section," Erez Lehovski said. "We hope that in the upcoming hearing, the Supreme Court will clarify to the state that every Jew must be allowed to pray in their own way at the Western Wall, without any delays."

Noam Party response

The far-right Noam Party has also responded to the response of the government: "The position of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, the highest spiritual authority in the State of Israel, has always been that 'the Western Wall is holy throughout its entire length - from its northern corner to its southern corner.'"

The Noam Party isn't happy about the fact that Netanyahu is intending to renovate this section for the use of Reform and Conservative Jews.

They also think that prayer with a separation between men and women should be allowed at the egalitarian prayer plaza.

"It is unthinkable that the state would express a position that prohibits praying in our holy place with a partition, as required by the Halacha [Jewish law] and as required by law."

Noam and its chairman, Deputy Minister Avi Maoz, would like to introduce a law, they call the "Kotel Bill," which sees all parts of the Western Wall as equal in the eyes of the law and therefore ban the option for egalitarian prayers. According to Noam, their suggested bill "is the sole solution to the Supreme Court's improper and illegal intervention in the holy sites in general and near the Western Wall in particular."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Western Wall The Attorney General Noam Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by