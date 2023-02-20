The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Amid the chaos of protest comes orderly cacophony - comment

REPORTERS NOTEBOOK: The verdict is still out on the impact of these protests. Will they succeed in changing the government’s policy, or will the convoy move onward, despite all the noise?

By HERB KEINON
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 21:53
Israelis crowd the train in Jerusalem on their way to the protest, where thousands are expected to protest outside the Israeli parliament against the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 20, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israelis crowd the train in Jerusalem on their way to the protest, where thousands are expected to protest outside the Israeli parliament against the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. February 20, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

There is something extremely powerful, even moving, about large demonstrations.

Regardless of the cause – when you get 50,000, 60,000, 70,000 people together chanting, drumming, booing, singing, cheering and waving the national flag together – it has an effect. First and foremost on the participants.
When you are in the crowd, one of tens of thousands of people fighting against the same perceived evil, or for the same perceived good, you feel an uncommon strength, that you can move mountains, or at least impact government policy.
The tens of thousands of protesters who demonstrated against the Oslo Accords in the mid-1990s in the same Wohl Rose Garden where yet another massive protest against the judicial reform was held on Monday, felt that way; that they couldn’t be ignored. The tens of thousands of people who protested against the withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 felt that way, that they couldn’t be ignored.
Yet they were.
The verdict is still out on the impact of these protests. Will they succeed in changing the government’s policy, or will the convoy move onward, despite all the noise?

Israelis protest the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Monday, February 20. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis protest the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Monday, February 20. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
And the noise generated by the protest in Jerusalem was tremendous. In fact, the first thing that hits you when wading through the crowd is the noise, the sounds.
The sounds of rhythmic blowing of cheap plastic horns. The sound of groups breaking into chants of “democracy, democracy,” and “shame, shame.” The sound of staplers being used to bind signs to wooden sticks. The sound of the MC asking people to take a step back because of overcrowding. The sound of songs blaring from loudspeakers so powerful that they would make a rock concert proud.
One minute there was a tape of Bob Marley singing “Get up, stand up, don’t give up the fight.” Another minute there was a recording of Matisyahu singing “One day, one day, one day… stop with the violence, down with the hate.
Then there was Shlomo Artzi singing about arriving “to a new land,” and Eli Luzon singing in “What a country” that “despite the mess and the hardships you are our country for the generations.”

Some groups showed up to protest more than others

The decidedly Mizrachi sound of the Luzon song seemed a bit out of place, as this crowd was heavily Ashkenazi. It was also very middle-aged and included a good proportion of seniors. One striking feature of the composition of the demonstration was the scarcity of children.

This stood in stark contrast to protests that accompanied the Oslo Accords and the withdrawal from Gaza, when there were always thousands and thousands of school-aged children on hand, often bussed in together with their youth groups. There was little of that at this protest.
Kippa-wearers and haredim were also noticeably absent.
What there were, however, were flags, tens and thousands of blue and white flags, a sea of Israeli flags flying from makeshift poles – broomsticks, bamboo sticks, metal rods. The message behind the sea of flags was simple: “Don’t say we are not patriots, we are patriots; we care about our country, this is our country.”
There were also thousands of signs. And with the signs the dual nature of the protest became evident. Yes, it was against judicial reform, but it was also against this government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, regardless of this reform. As one sign being handed out by the hundreds read, “Corrupt ones, we’re sick of you.”
In other words, if the reform is significantly altered, demonstrations – though obviously much smaller – will continue.

One sign had a picture of Herzl superimposed over an Israeli flag with part of the famous verse from Ethics of the Fathers, “Know from where you came,” and under it a Turkish flag and a continuation of that verse, “and where you are going.” Another hand-made sign had an E.T.-looking figure with the words in English, “B.B, go home.”

Hundreds of signs said: “Fighting for democracy.” One read, “When dictatorship is a fact, revolution becomes a right!!!,” and another had a picture of Netanyahu under the headline “The Terminator.” One woman approached the picture and hit it with a stick.

Signs there were, chants there were, there was loud booing for the Kohelet Policy Forum think tank when it was mentioned as well as jeering when the names of Likud MKs perceived to be moderate who have remained quiet in the face of the reform were called out: Yuli Edlestin, Yoav Gallant, Avi Dichter and David Bitan.

What there was not, however, were soaring speeches. Former Likud minister Dan Meridor spoke, as did former chief-of-staff Dan Halutz, and a couple of organizers of the protest movement. They repeated the same sentences and slogans that have been heard repeatedly over the last two months in demonstration after demonstration. The purpose of these speeches is not to convince, because the demonstrators are already convinced. But to energize, enthuse the crowd, make them feel the need to keep coming out.

Something else absent at this protest, which is often a staple of other protests in this country, was pushing and shoving. People were downright polite to each other. The rhetoric from the speakers, the chants and the signs might have been sharp, but this was one very orderly crowd. There was no pushing and no shoving. In that sense this massive event seemed almost un-Israeli. 
Yet it was Israeli, very much so. At one point the MC said there was one song that unites everyone. Then the chanting stopped, the blowing of the plastic horns ceased, the banging on drums halted, and tens of thousands of people, many of them snapping to attention, sang Hatikvah.


Tags Israel Politics israeli politics Politics Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by