Death penalty for terrorists bill approved by Israeli cabinet

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved on Sunday a bill that institutes a death penalty for terrorists, despite Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's opinion last week that there was a "legal impediment" to vote on the law before the National Security Cabinet holds a meeting to understand whether or not the penalty actually creates deterrence.

According to the bill, proposed by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, someone who "intentionally or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public … and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," faces a death sentence, and this sentence alone.

In addition, if such a crime is committed in the West Bank, this punishment will apply in military courts even if the ruling is not unanimous, and the punishment may not be lightened after it is finalized in a regional court.

The law will be brought for preliminary approval in the Knesset as early as this Wednesday. The National Security Cabinet will then debate it prior to its first reading on the Knesset floor.

"On this difficult day, when two Israeli citizens are murdered in a Palestinian terror attack, there is nothing more symbolic than passing the death penalty for terrorists' law. This is a moral law, and fair, which exists in the largest democracy in the world and all the more so in a country where a wave of terror is washing Israeli citizens," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a joint statement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Netanyahu said, "We will continue acting in all methods, on security in operational missions and in legislation, in order to deter terrorists and safeguard Israel's security. Our answer to terror is to strike terror forcefully and deepen our roots in our land."

What are the details of the Israeli bill to give terrorists the death penalty?

According to the law's explanatory section, "The purpose of this law is to cut off terror at its source, and create heavy deterrence. No more [will there be] 'all inclusive' jails. No more letting terrorists go free after half of their jail time."

"The purpose of this law is to cut off terror at its source, and create heavy deterrence. No more [will there be] 'all inclusive' jails. No more letting terrorists go free after half of their jail time." Bill to give terrorists the death penalty

The law does not specify what method would be used to carry out capital punishment. In addition, due to the provision that requires that the crime be committed "with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," it likely would not apply to Jewish terrorists who murder Palestinians.

Why do some object to the bill?

According to the attorney-general's opinion, the law does not meet constitutional requirements, since according to positions of security authorities in the past in similar contexts, the proposed punishment does not actually lead to deterrence. The attorney general also opined that in general, the death penalty should not be used and all the more so as a requisite punishment, since it is irreversible if it becomes apparent that the ruling was mistaken.

In addition, the death penalty would raise harsh criticism around the world, since Israel has been considered since 2008 as a country that de-facto eliminated the death penalty.

Finally, the part about the West Bank is inapplicable since Israeli law does not apply there, and the sovereign there is not the Israeli Knesset but the IDF's OC Central Command. Such legislation could imply that Israel was applying its law to the West Bank and could be viewed internationally as a step towards changing the area's status, the attorney general wrote.

What do Ben-Gvir, Son Har-Melech say?

The bill is a campaign promise by Otzma Yehudit and its chairman, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Members of Yisrael Beytenu, a party currently in the opposition, have supported such a bill in the past as well.

Ben-Gvir revealed in a statement earlier on Sunday that members of the Likud had requested that the law not be put to a vote in Sunday's meeting, in order to follow the attorney general's directive.

"We have an explicit coalition agreement with the Likud that the law proposal will come up, I find it difficult to believe that the Likud will not fulfill the agreement." Itamar Ben-Gvir

"We have an explicit coalition agreement with the Likud that the law proposal will come up, I find it difficult to believe that the Likud will not fulfill the agreement," Ben-Gvir said, quoting from the agreement that the coalition would pass the law prior to the passing of the national budget in the Knesset. While he did not oppose the issue coming up in a national security cabinet meeting, there was no reason to take it off of Sunday's agenda, Ben-Gvir said.

"I was astounded this morning to see opposition to the bill that I proposed, which is meant to put an end to the absurd reality where murderous terrorists with blood on their hands are freed after a few years from jail and continue to live their lives comfortably." Limor Son Har-Melech

Son Har-Melech said, "I was astounded this morning to see opposition to the bill that I proposed, which is meant to put an end to the absurd reality where murderous terrorists with blood on their hands are freed after a few years from jail and continue to live their lives comfortably." The MK recalled that a terrorist who murdered her first husband, Shuli Har-Melech, bragged in court that he would be released quickly, and he indeed was released a few years later in a prisoner exchange agreement.