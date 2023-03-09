The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's 'Day of Disruption' protest by land, air and sea - In pictures

As people crowd into the streets to protest against the judicial reform bill, the adage "a picture is worth a thousand words" certainly rings true.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 14:36

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 15:24
Aerial shot of Israeli judicial reform protestors at Derech Hashalom in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023 (Yuval Segal).

Demonstrators on Thursday morning blocked traffic into the departures area at Ben-Gurion Airport as part of the nationwide judicial reform protests taking place throughout the country. 

As people crowd into the streets to protest against the judicial reform bill, the century-old adage "a picture is worth a thousand words" certainly rings true.

Demonstrations around Haifa and Israel's northern coast 

Israeli protesters gather at Haifa's Intel building to demonstrate against the judicial reforms on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!) Israeli protesters gather at Haifa's Intel building to demonstrate against the judicial reforms on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!)

The maritime route to the port of Haifa was completely blocked on Thursday morning due to the flotilla from the organization "Sailors to Save Democracy" up and down the coast.

Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!) Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!)
Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!) Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023. (credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!)

Ben-Gurion Airport protests

Travelers on their way to the Ben Gurion International Airport, where flights are being delayed due to protesters blocking the road to the airport, March 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)Travelers on their way to the Ben Gurion International Airport, where flights are being delayed due to protesters blocking the road to the airport, March 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Man walks down the highway toward Ben-Gurion Airport as traffic is stopped during the judicial reform protests on March 9, 2023. (credit: BEN COHEN MEGAPHONE NEWS)Man walks down the highway toward Ben-Gurion Airport as traffic is stopped during the judicial reform protests on March 9, 2023. (credit: BEN COHEN MEGAPHONE NEWS)

IDF reservists hold a protest in Jerusalem at the Kohelet Forum buildings

Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'' on March 9, 2023 outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem, a think tank which supports judicial changes. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'' on March 9, 2023 outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem, a think tank which supports judicial changes. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Hundreds of IDF reservists gathered outside the Kohelet Forum buildings in Jerusalem on Thursday morning as part of the Brothers in Arms' reservist protest against the judicial reforms, according to a report from the organization. 

Fake dollar bills lie on the ground in Jerusalem on March 9, 2023 as Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'' outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a think tank which supports judicial changes. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Fake dollar bills lie on the ground in Jerusalem on March 9, 2023 as Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'' outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a think tank which supports judicial changes. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Student-led judicial reform protests

Israeli students protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, March 9, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli students protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, March 9, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona. (credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT) A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona. (credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT)


