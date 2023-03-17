Hate speech sprayed on justice minister's home while he sits shiva

People spray-painted the words "Yariv Levin - the people's enemy" on the wall of the justice minister's house in Modiin on Friday while Levin sits shiva for his father who passed away this week.

Israel Police announced later in the morning that it was opening an investigation into the hate speech.

The move was condemned immediately by members of both the coalition and the opposition.

"The spraying of hateful words on the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin while he sits shiva for his father is a hateful thing, shame on you," said Education Minister Yoav Kisch. "Hate is what will destroy us as a society, not the reform."

"The serious hate speech that was sprayed onto Yariv Levin's house while he sits shiva for his father is the result of an inciteful campaign that was meant to sow hate toward us," said Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar. "We are democratically applying the will of the people and are bringing a wanted change. The incitement and lies that our democracy is in danger is a spin that was meant to scare the public. The judicial reform will be completed."

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The opposition condemns the speech

"I have a deep disagreement with Justice Minister Yariv Levin about the judicial overhaul that he's advancing, and I will do everything I can to prevent him from succeeding in his plan to critically harm the democracy," wrote National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz. "But even when the house is on fire, we cannot cross the line. I condemn the spraying of addresses near his home. The protests to protect the democracy are critical, but inciteful words are not legitimate."

"Crazy people, stop!" wrote Gantz's fellow party member MK Ze'ev Elkin on Twitter. "We are brothers, one people! Yariv, may you know no more sorrow."

"There's no place for hateful discourse, there's no place for inciteful speech," said Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer. "I condemn whoever chose this degrading way to spray inciteful speech on the home of Minister Levin while he sits shiva."