The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir's orders to Israel Police during protests are a 'real concern,' A-G says

According to the attorney-general, on a number of occasions, the national security minister attempted to intervene in operational events on the ground.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 12:54
LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
(photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's actions during protests against the government's judicial reforms raise "real concern" that he crossed the line in "attempting to intervene in Israel Police's independent discretion," Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in an opinion filed as part of the ongoing court case against the constitutionality of Ben-Gvir's Police Law.

The attorney-general wrote that Ben-Gvir could have crossed the line between setting general policy regarding protests, which the law permits, and "intervening or attempting to intervene in the professional and independent discretion given to Israel's Police's commanding officer on the ground, including regarding specific events in real-time,"

According to the attorney-general, on a number of occasions, the national security minister attempted to intervene in operational events on the ground, which the law does not permit. These include his announcement on March 9 of the decision to remove Tel Aviv Police Chief Ami Eshed from his position, just hours after criticizing Eshed's handling of a protest against the judicial reforms, and while the protest was still ongoing; his contacting a number of other police commanders during the same protest in real-time, to express his dissatisfaction with their conduct; his directive during a March 1 protest against the judicial reforms, to open roadblocks of specific roads, during and because of protests occurring there; and more.

A-G: Ben-Gvir's orders 'pretend' to be policy decisions

While Ben-Gvir described these as "policy decisions" that are permitted by law, they essentially were direct or indirect operational orders "pretending" to be policy decisions, the attorney-general wrote.

"Therefore, it is important that the setting of policy occurs as part of routine [activity], based on detailed and completely factual and professional foundations and after hearing the professional echelon, especially based on a conversation with the police commissioner. In any case, policy is not formulated based on a single event, and surely not during such event," Baharav-Miara wrote.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG)

The attorney-general also included Ben-Gvir's own opinion. The national security minister argued that his policy was simply to apply equal enforcement to all protests – and therefore roadblocks of major transportation arteries should not be permitted, and he expected the police to respect this. Ben-Gvir also repeated a claim he has made many times in the past week, that Baharav-Miara was biased against him and his Otzma Yehudit party and was acting from a political, and not professional, position.

"The appellants cry for anarchy, the appellants call for roadblocks, the appellants want chaos, and they also want the national security minister to serve as a plant and not to speak, nor defend the rule of law," Ben-Gvir wrote.

Ben-Gvir's Police Law

The opinion came as part of an ongoing appeal against Ben-Gvir's Police Law, the first section of which passed into law on December 28. The law anchors the Israel Police's subordination to the government, as well as the national security minister's ability to set policy and general principles. It also enables the minister to set policy regarding investigations, after consulting with the Attorney-General, the police commissioner and the officers responsible for investigations. Finally, it requires the national security minister to publish his policies online.

Baharav-Miara pointed out that in the opinion that no policies had been published online as of yet.

The second section of the law, which is currently being prepared for its second and third readings on the Knesset floor, and is considered more problematic, determines the police commissioner's authorities, as opposed to the police in general. The bill stipulates that the commissioner serves under the government's authority but is "subordinate" to the national security minister. The bill adds that the commissioner is the highest commanding officer of the police. It also gives the national security minister the power to set policy regarding the "duration of cases".

The appeals, by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which were filed soon after the first section passed, claim that the law gives too much power to the government and ministers over the police.



Tags Israel Police protests Politics high court of justice Attorney-General Itamar Ben-Gvir Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by