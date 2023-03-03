Yair Netanyahu: Tel Aviv protesters are terrorists, must be jailed

Israel's anti-government and anti-judicial reform protesters are domestic terrorists, Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote on his Twitter following Wednesday's "day of disruption."

"They aren't protesters. They aren't anarchists either. They are terrorists," he wrote, shortly after midnight on Thursday. "A violent underground has arisen here (financed by criminals and evil billionaires. This is domestic terrorism. Even if it takes time, eventually they will be prosecuted for all their crimes."

In a follow up tweet to his statement calling protesters terrorists, the prime minister's son again called for the protest organizers to be prosecuted and imprisoned.

"The European-enlightened leftists completed their transformation and became twins with their Palestinian barbarian brothers," he wrote. "Today, a right-wing person entering Tel Aviv is like a Jew wearing a kippah entering Ramallah. Luckily, this time it didn't end with a lynch."

On Wednesday evening, Sara Netanyahu, mother to Yair, was trapped inside a Tel Aviv hair salon for several hours as protesters demonstrated outside the building, refusing to let her leave. In an interview with Channel 14 a day after the event, she said that "it could have ended in murder," and called for an end to "the anarchy" of the opposition.

Police officers stand guard while Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu, outside a hair salon in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Prime Minister also sharply criticized Wednesday's protests, likening them to the settler attacks on Palestinians in Huwara earlier in the week.

"We won't accept violence, police beating, blocking of roads. We cannot accept threats against public figures and their relatives. We will not accept lawbreakers and violence, not in Huwara, not in Tel Aviv, not anywhere,” he said on Wednesday night.