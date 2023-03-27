The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Opposition makes final appeals before last law committee reform votes

Critics of the reform reflected on the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Galant and the tens of thousands of protesters that had taken to the street in response.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 08:41
MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Opposition members made final appeals to the coalition to stop the legislation of the judicial reform’s Judicial Selection Committee bill before the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee’s last votes to send the legislation back to the Knesset on Monday morning.

Critics of the reform reflected on the events of the night before, the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the tens of thousands of protesters that had taken to the street in response.

Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovich said that Gallant tried to act against the danger that Netanyahu created.

Yeah Atid MK Karine Elharrar asked rhetorically “Why was he fired? Because he told the truth?”

Opposition members appeal to Rothman

Opposition members addressed Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman directly to stop the legislation, and to pass the reform instead through a slower and cooperative process.

Opposition members were kicked out of the Law Committee for causing disruptions to the proceedings. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Opposition members were kicked out of the Law Committee for causing disruptions to the proceedings. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Labor MK Gilad Kaariv said that he had lost faith in Rothman’s ability to listen to him, instead addressing the thousands of demonstrators and other members of coalition.

“It’s on you to stop this train,” Karin said to the coalition members.

Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen warned the judicial reform was “is tearing apart the country.”



Tags Israel Knesset government Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after his speech as China's new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by