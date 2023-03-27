Opposition makes final appeals before last law committee reform votes

Opposition members made final appeals to the coalition to stop the legislation of the judicial reform’s Judicial Selection Committee bill before the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee’s last votes to send the legislation back to the Knesset on Monday morning.

Critics of the reform reflected on the events of the night before, the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the tens of thousands of protesters that had taken to the street in response.

Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovich said that Gallant tried to act against the danger that Netanyahu created.

Yeah Atid MK Karine Elharrar asked rhetorically “Why was he fired? Because he told the truth?”

Opposition members appeal to Rothman

Opposition members addressed Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman directly to stop the legislation, and to pass the reform instead through a slower and cooperative process.

Opposition members were kicked out of the Law Committee for causing disruptions to the proceedings. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Labor MK Gilad Kaariv said that he had lost faith in Rothman’s ability to listen to him, instead addressing the thousands of demonstrators and other members of coalition.

“It’s on you to stop this train,” Karin said to the coalition members.

Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen warned the judicial reform was “is tearing apart the country.”