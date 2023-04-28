The National Unity Party continues to grow stronger - mainly at the expense of stripping away votes from Yesh Atid and Likud - as it reaches a high of 28 seats in a new Maariv poll, conducted by the director of the Panels Politics Institute, Dr. Menachem Lazar and released on Friday.

The survey took place after the Independence Day torch ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, where the head of National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, was present. However, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid chose to not attend the event.

In the survey, Yesh Atid continues to weaken and stands at 17 mandates. Likud also weakens by 3 mandates, achieving a low of just 23 seats.

The poll also shows that the bloc of opposition parties continues to grow and has reached 70 mandates, with the current government coalition, which currently holds 64 seats, receiving just 50.

In the poll, Meretz and Labor pass the electoral threshold, with each of them receiving 4 mandates. However, they stand on the edge of the electoral threshold with 3.4% for Meretz and 3.3% for Labor. Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit is also in a similar situation with 3.7%.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defense minister Benny Gantz sit at the head of the government table in the Knesset plenum, in 2021 (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)

What would the other parties receive?

In response to the question: "If new Knesset elections were held today, who would you vote for?," the answers were as follows:

Of the other Knesset parties, Shas would receive 10 seats, United Torah Judaism would receive seven, the Religious Zionist Party six, and Yisrael Beytenu six.

Hadash-Ta'al would also receive six seats, while Ra'am would receive five. The final Arab-led party, Bala'ad, would not pass the electoral threshold and would receive just 2.2% of the vote.

The poll, which was conducted between April 26-27, included 525 participants and was conducted on a representative sample of the adult population in the State of Israel aged 18 and over with both Jews and Arabs.