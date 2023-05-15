Israel's opposition will not receive its traditional seat on the committee responsible for electing Israel's judges if agreements over a new makeup of the committee are not reached at negotiations at the President's Residence, government secretary Yossi Fuchs wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Fuchs' comments came in response to a post by opposition MK Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity), who claimed that the opposition had scored its "first victory" after the coalition decided not to delay the formation of the committee for a second time. The first delay came in March, when the coalition was still planning on altering the makeup of the committee so that it would have a majority and thus be able to control which judges would be elected.

The coalition's decision not to delay the committee's formation means that the committee will form according to its traditional makeup – three High Court justices, two representatives of the Israel Bar Association, two ministers and two Knesset members. This does not give the coalition control of the committee and therefore Elkin declared the "victory."

Israeli government secretary threatens to strip opposition of its seat on the Judicial Selection Committee

Out of the two Knesset members in the committee, traditionally one came form the coalition and one from the opposition, but this is not required by law. Accordingly, Fuchs responded to Elkin by threatening that the coalition would occupy both spots.

"I innocently thought that the representatives of your party at the talks at the president's Residence had real desire to reach agreements over altering the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee … [ellipsis in source] and not to 'defeat the coalition,' and here the truth was exposed," Fuchs wrote.

Elkin responded on Twitter soon after, "As opposed to the government, we aspired consistently for dialogue and agreement from the first moment, and we will continue the effort to reach a consensual and balanced reform that will not allow the government complete control of the judicial system. I propose to you not to hold negotiations while threatening to break the tradition in the Knesset in which coalition and opposition representatives were always chosen for the committee, including in the previous Knesset."

The Office of the President put out a statement, that the president "clarified and clarifies at every opportunity that there are no winners or losers, and if there will be – then the State of Israel loses."

According to the president's statement, the coalition's decision not to delay the founding of the committee was made due to the president's request, so as to enable the talks to continue, as another delay would have indicated that the coalition still intended to alter the committee's makeup if no agreements were reached. However, the president stressed that the justice minister had the authority when to convene the committee after its founding – implying that as long as the talks are ongoing at the President's Residence, the committee will not convene.

"The president reiterates his call to avoid expressions with political purposes that do not contribute to reaching broad consensus and stresses that the State of Israel is at a very important and critical point. The easy act is to blow up the talks, but the price will be unbearable. It is more challenging and harder to arrive at agreements, but this is unquestionably the good of the state of Israel, and with a joint effort it is possible to reach agreements," the Office of the President concluded.

Fuchs later erased the tweet that included the threat not to include an opposition MK in the committee, and instead wrote on Twitter, "I wish to thank the president for his indefatigable efforts to advance the talks between the coalition and opposition under his auspices. The coalition's representatives will continue to [participate in these talks out of a real wish to reach agreements, despite the difficulties along the way."