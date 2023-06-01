Israel Police risk politicization with Ben-Gvir's Police Law -A-G

The vague provisions of the Police Law create a risk of politicization, but if interpreted properly the amendment can meet constitutional standards and avoid being struck down, the Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said in an opinion on High Court of Justice petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation submitting law enforcement to the National Security Ministry.

"The amendment refers to the [national security] minister's authority vaguely, without establishing balances that ensure the professional independence of the police," wrote the Attorney-General's Office. "For these reasons, there is a serious fear about the possibility of foreign interests in the use of police force, about the politicization of the police and notably about the damaging of individual rights."

The Attorney-General said that the amendment had to be interpreted in a way that would avoid these concerns.

The letter said that the National Security Ministry would submit its own response to the High Court petitions.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked the attorney general's opinion, saying that while Baharav-Miara claimed that she doesn't interfere with government operations and tried to help ministers pursue their policies, this was not the case in practice.

LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Baharav-Miara "is trying to castrate the needed police ordinance amendment and neuter the minister's work," said Ben-Gvir. He said that this "proves how much a deep and fundamental reform of the legal system was needed, especially on the reform of the attorney-general."

Ben-Gvir said that the Police Law was important to fix problems in the law and to regulate the Israel Police with the ministry as required in a democratic state.

Petitioners welcome Baharav-Miara's decision

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), one of the petitioners, welcomed the decision, which the NGO said illustrated many of the problems with the law and the excessive powers granted to the national security minister.

"Gone are the days when the government passes delusional laws that undermine the democratic basis of the State of Israel," said MQG. "We will not turn the other cheek, we'll fight with all our strength against this anti-democratic legislation -- in the court and in the street."

On March 20 the Supreme Monitoring Committee for Arab Affairs and Adalah Center had also submitted petitions against the subordination of the police to the national security ministry. The NGOs argued that the amendments would remove the separation between the police and the political branches. They also contended that Ben-Ggvir had used his powers already to push the police to engage in political action.