The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Hinting female soldier to blame for terror is disgusting - Michaeli

Channel 14 members implied something was wrong with a male and female soldier alone at night and that "crazy leftist agendas" were to blame for the deaths.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 15:51
Head of the Labour party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli gives a statment to the media following the results of the Knesset elections in Tel Aviv, on November 3, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Head of the Labour party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli gives a statment to the media following the results of the Knesset elections in Tel Aviv, on November 3, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Opposition party leaders criticized on Monday remarks by panelists on Channel 14 on Sunday evening that implied that the outcome of the attack at the Egyptian border on Saturday had to do with the fact that one of the soldiers manning the post was a woman.

Channel 14 analyst Hallel Biton-Rozen said on Sunday evening, "A male and a female soldier, alone for 12 hours during the night. There is something wrong here." Panelist Boaz Golan later expressed support for Biton-Rozen's remarks, saying that "crazy leftist agendas" were to blame for the death of the two soldiers, and that the media was "too afraid to say it."

In addition, a haredi newspaper, Hamodia, did not mention the fact that a woman had been killed in the attack, and chose instead to show pictures of both men who were killed, alongside a picture of the Egyptian border fence.

Dozens of people protested outside of Channel 14 owner Yitzhak Mirilashvili's home in Herzliya Pituach in response to the remarks, and outside of Channel 14's studios in Modi'in.

Israeli opposition party leaders lash out at Channel 14

Labor chair MK Merav Michaeli responded ahead of her party's weekly party meeting.

Channel 14 workers and supporters protest against then-Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid outside Tel Aviv Government Complex on October 11, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Channel 14 workers and supporters protest against then-Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid outside Tel Aviv Government Complex on October 11, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"Combat soldiers, a woman and two men, who received a conscription order and accepted the national and Zionist mission - to serve the state, to choose combat roles, to risk their lives, and to our heartache, they paid with their lives keeping us safe," Michaeli said.

"This is what I see, with such great sorrow in this event.

"But what do you see on the coalition's media channels? Channel 14 sees sex, sees intimate contact between men and women, sees a lack of modesty. They see a young man and woman alone at night on guard duty, heaven forbid, and all they can think about is sex. Not responsibility, not service, not courage, not comradeship. Just sex.

"That's Channel 14. In the ultra-Orthodox media, they think so much about sex that they don't even show Sgt. Lia Ben Nun. She's erased. Instead of a picture of her, they show a picture of a fence, or a candle.

"Lia was good enough to pay with her life to protect them, to ensure they can sleep well at night, but God forbid they should pay her last respects and show her picture like those of the other two soldiers. Lia was good enough to serve in a place where their ultra-Orthodox peers are exempt from service. Exempt from the defense of the state. Exempt from playing their part.

"In a place where the editors and reporters and owners of the ultra-Orthodox media websites sleep soundly at night, their sons and daughters are not exposed to this mortal danger.

"The coalition's disgusting poison machine is not ashamed to insult them and their memory. Shame on the media and shame on the country.

"This, friends, is the heart of our democratic struggle. Discrimination, objectification, and the erasure of women is not a minor part of the struggle against the regime coup, but an essential part at its heart.

"As far as Netanyahu's people are concerned, women are good only to be a womb, on their terms, certainly not to be combat soldiers, members of the Knesset, leaders, or just women in their own right.

"This is a group that sees women and soldiers as those who serve them, not our country. That is why will not give up until we win the fight for democracy and our country," Michaeli said.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also criticized the coverage.

"The attempt to erase the picture of a woman in the haredi media, and the presentation and hints on Channel 14 about the events, are completely unreasonable. I would expect the heads of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Netanyahu, for whom Channel 14 has become a personal channel, to demand a clear and public apology. Unfortunately, I have yet to here this from any of them," he said.



Tags Egypt Haredi IDF media israel egypt border Terror Attack Merav Michaeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by