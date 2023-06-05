Hinting female soldier to blame for terror is disgusting - Michaeli

Opposition party leaders criticized on Monday remarks by panelists on Channel 14 on Sunday evening that implied that the outcome of the attack at the Egyptian border on Saturday had to do with the fact that one of the soldiers manning the post was a woman.

Channel 14 analyst Hallel Biton-Rozen said on Sunday evening, "A male and a female soldier, alone for 12 hours during the night. There is something wrong here." Panelist Boaz Golan later expressed support for Biton-Rozen's remarks, saying that "crazy leftist agendas" were to blame for the death of the two soldiers, and that the media was "too afraid to say it."

In addition, a haredi newspaper, Hamodia, did not mention the fact that a woman had been killed in the attack, and chose instead to show pictures of both men who were killed, alongside a picture of the Egyptian border fence.

Dozens of people protested outside of Channel 14 owner Yitzhak Mirilashvili's home in Herzliya Pituach in response to the remarks, and outside of Channel 14's studios in Modi'in.

Israeli opposition party leaders lash out at Channel 14

Labor chair MK Merav Michaeli responded ahead of her party's weekly party meeting.

Channel 14 workers and supporters protest against then-Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid outside Tel Aviv Government Complex on October 11, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"Combat soldiers, a woman and two men, who received a conscription order and accepted the national and Zionist mission - to serve the state, to choose combat roles, to risk their lives, and to our heartache, they paid with their lives keeping us safe," Michaeli said.

"This is what I see, with such great sorrow in this event.

"But what do you see on the coalition's media channels? Channel 14 sees sex, sees intimate contact between men and women, sees a lack of modesty. They see a young man and woman alone at night on guard duty, heaven forbid, and all they can think about is sex. Not responsibility, not service, not courage, not comradeship. Just sex.

"That's Channel 14. In the ultra-Orthodox media, they think so much about sex that they don't even show Sgt. Lia Ben Nun. She's erased. Instead of a picture of her, they show a picture of a fence, or a candle.

"Lia was good enough to pay with her life to protect them, to ensure they can sleep well at night, but God forbid they should pay her last respects and show her picture like those of the other two soldiers. Lia was good enough to serve in a place where their ultra-Orthodox peers are exempt from service. Exempt from the defense of the state. Exempt from playing their part.

"In a place where the editors and reporters and owners of the ultra-Orthodox media websites sleep soundly at night, their sons and daughters are not exposed to this mortal danger.

"The coalition's disgusting poison machine is not ashamed to insult them and their memory. Shame on the media and shame on the country.

"This, friends, is the heart of our democratic struggle. Discrimination, objectification, and the erasure of women is not a minor part of the struggle against the regime coup, but an essential part at its heart.

"As far as Netanyahu's people are concerned, women are good only to be a womb, on their terms, certainly not to be combat soldiers, members of the Knesset, leaders, or just women in their own right.

"This is a group that sees women and soldiers as those who serve them, not our country. That is why will not give up until we win the fight for democracy and our country," Michaeli said.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also criticized the coverage.

"The attempt to erase the picture of a woman in the haredi media, and the presentation and hints on Channel 14 about the events, are completely unreasonable. I would expect the heads of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Netanyahu, for whom Channel 14 has become a personal channel, to demand a clear and public apology. Unfortunately, I have yet to here this from any of them," he said.