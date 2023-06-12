Haredi conscription law expires at the end of June, not July, NGO argues

All ultra-orthodox Israeli citizens will be eligible for conscription to the IDF as of July 1, and the IDF must begin to prepare for that scenario, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) wrote in a letter on Sunday to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) and IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi.

The existing National Service Law, which was most recently amended in 2015, sets allotments of haredi draftees to the IDF per year and sanctions yeshivot that do not meet these allotments. However, in September 2017, the Supreme Court deemed the bill unconstitutional, since the exemption it gave was ruled to be too sweeping and thus violated the notion of equality.

The court initially gave the Knesset a year to amend the bill, but this was delayed over 10 times due to the recurring elections since then. The current extension lasts until July 31.

However, according to the 2015 amendment, the law itself – not the Supreme Court ruling to strike it down – says explicitly that it applies until June 30, 2023, and therefore the current Supreme Court extension is irrelevant – and the IDF must by law begin the process of drafting eligible haredim on July 1.

The IDF would have to begin drafting haredim

"We regret that the state did not prepare for this ahead of time, and we expect it to uphold the language of the law and take action to draft all yeshiva [religious academy] students," MQG wrote.

Should the MQG's legal argument prove correct, the time the government has to provide a solution will be drastically reduced from a month and a half to just over two weeks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly will meet with haredi party leaders in the coming days in order to discuss the issue.

According to the coalition agreements between the Likud and United Torah Judaism, a new conscription bill was supposed to pass by the time the budget passed in late May. However, due to short timetables, the haredi party agreed to drop the demand.

Prior to the haredi agreement to drop the demand, Netanyahu, Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich held a series of meetings in late April in order to come up with a version of a new law.

According to reports from those meetings, the general idea of the new law proposal was to enact a new policy of choosing equality in the “economic burden” over the “military burden” by lowering the exemption age for haredi men from 26 to between 21-23, thus enabling them to join the workforce earlier, while minimizing the inequality to soldiers by shortening the length of service and providing benefits for those who do serve.