Owners of stores operating in BIG shopping centers throughout Israel will not have to pay rent on Tuesday if they shut down for the day, according to a statement from BIG. The move is an effort from BIG to encourage its store owners to participate in the upcoming nationwide protest against judicial reform legislation.

In a statement issued on Monday, BIG reaffirmed that, despite criticism and threats of boycotting, the shopping center chain would be participating in the planned protest against the passing of a bill that would block judicial review against government decisions deemed unreasonable.

“Contrary to rumors, BIG stands behind its decision,” the statement read, noting that the basis of that decision is “preserving democracy.”

The company went on to outline its plan to encourage protest without limiting store owners from running their shops if they decide to.

“There are tenants in the centers who have asked to remain open, and BIG will respect their wishes and will not prevent them from doing so. In order to encourage tenants to participate in the strike, stores that will join the shutdown of the centers tomorrow will not pay rent for that day."

Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform legislation for the 17th week, April 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

On Sunday, BIG announced that it would join Tuesday’s protest efforts.

“In order to protest and prevent the passing of the legislation, we will participate in the shutdown day planned for Tuesday,” the company announced.

What's in the controversial bill being voted on by Israel's Knesset?

The particular bill being protested is an amendment that would prevent Israel’s courts from applying what is known as the “reasonableness standard” to decisions made by elected officials. By doing so, it would effectively block judicial review against government decisions that are deemed beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

The decision drew criticism from some consumers and government officials, who stated that they would boycott BIG shopping centers as a result of the politically-motivated move.

“I am also boycotting the Big Group until they retract and apologize, said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "Business owners who interfere politically and boycott half the people deserve condemnation from all shades of the political spectrum.”

Labor Party Leader Merav Michaeli later tweeted in support of BIG’s decision.

“Great respect to the owners of the BIG chain who are joining the most important struggle in the country's history - the fight for its democracy,” she wrote. “The private sector also understands that this government is acting in an extremely unreasonable manner and if we do not stop the deterioration right now we will very quickly find the State of Israel under a dictatorship.”