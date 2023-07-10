The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

BIG store owners get free rent if they protest judicial reform on Tuesday

The Israeli shopping center company outlined its plan to encourage protest without limiting store owners from running their shops if they want to.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 10, 2023 15:26

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 19:59
Demonstrators protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrators protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Owners of stores operating in BIG shopping centers throughout Israel will not have to pay rent on Tuesday if they shut down for the day, according to a statement from BIG. The move is an effort from BIG to encourage its store owners to participate in the upcoming nationwide protest against judicial reform legislation.

In a statement issued on Monday, BIG reaffirmed that, despite criticism and threats of boycotting, the shopping center chain would be participating in the planned protest against the passing of a bill that would block judicial review against government decisions deemed unreasonable.

“Contrary to rumors, BIG stands behind its decision,” the statement read, noting that the basis of that decision is “preserving democracy.”

The company went on to outline its plan to encourage protest without limiting store owners from running their shops if they decide to.

“There are tenants in the centers who have asked to remain open, and BIG will respect their wishes and will not prevent them from doing so. In order to encourage tenants to participate in the strike, stores that will join the shutdown of the centers tomorrow will not pay rent for that day."

Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform legislation for the 17th week, April 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform legislation for the 17th week, April 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

On Sunday, BIG announced that it would join Tuesday’s protest efforts.

“In order to protest and prevent the passing of the legislation, we will participate in the shutdown day planned for Tuesday,” the company announced.

What's in the controversial bill being voted on by Israel's Knesset?

The particular bill being protested is an amendment that would prevent Israel’s courts from applying what is known as the “reasonableness standard” to decisions made by elected officials. By doing so, it would effectively block judicial review against government decisions that are deemed beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

The decision drew criticism from some consumers and government officials, who stated that they would boycott BIG shopping centers as a result of the politically-motivated move.

“I am also boycotting the Big Group until they retract and apologize, said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "Business owners who interfere politically and boycott half the people deserve condemnation from all shades of the political spectrum.” 

Labor Party Leader Merav Michaeli later tweeted in support of BIG’s decision.

“Great respect to the owners of the BIG chain who are joining the most important struggle in the country's history - the fight for its democracy,” she wrote. “The private sector also understands that this government is acting in an extremely unreasonable manner and if we do not stop the deterioration right now we will very quickly find the State of Israel under a dictatorship.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by