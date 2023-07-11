Committee readies reasonableness bill for final readings amid protests

As mass anti-judicial reform protests across the country brought Israel to a standstill on Tuesday, the reasonableness standard bill continued its legislative advance with Knesset committee preparations for its final readings.

Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said at the beginning of the session that he wouldn't tolerate interference and interruptions.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon, and former justice minister Prof. Daniel Friedmann are expected to attend the bill deliberations at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. Friedmann was one of the drafters of an outline, in which it was recommended that the reasonableness standard only be restricted to government position appointments.

Israelis go out to protest after reasonableness standard bill passes first reading

The reasonableness standard bill passed its first reading late Monday night, spawning the demonstrations that blocked major traffic arteries across the state.

The private bill, submitted by Rothman, would prevent high and low courts from accepting appeals or making judgments based on the reasonableness standard against the administrative decisions of elected officials.

MK Simcha Rothman is seen addressing the Knesset plenum amid a debate on the reasonableness standard, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows for the court to engage in judicial review of government administrative decisions if they are deemed extremely beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake.