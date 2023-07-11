The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Committee readies reasonableness bill for final readings amid protests

Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said he wouldn't tolerate interference and interruptions amid a push to pass a controversial bill that has sparked mass protests.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 11, 2023 12:57
Israeli lawmakers such as MK Simcha Rothman (L) and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (R) are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee amid debates surrounding the reasonableness standard and mass protests against judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 11, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli lawmakers such as MK Simcha Rothman (L) and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (R) are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee amid debates surrounding the reasonableness standard and mass protests against judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

As mass anti-judicial reform protests across the country brought Israel to a standstill on Tuesday, the reasonableness standard bill continued its legislative advance with Knesset committee preparations for its final readings.

Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said at the beginning of the session that he wouldn't tolerate interference and interruptions.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon, and former justice minister Prof. Daniel Friedmann are expected to attend the bill deliberations at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. Friedmann was one of the drafters of an outline, in which it was recommended that the reasonableness standard only be restricted to government position appointments.

Israelis go out to protest after reasonableness standard bill passes first reading

The reasonableness standard bill passed its first reading late Monday night, spawning the demonstrations that blocked major traffic arteries across the state.

The private bill, submitted by Rothman, would prevent high and low courts from accepting appeals or making judgments based on the reasonableness standard against the administrative decisions of elected officials.

MK Simcha Rothman is seen addressing the Knesset plenum amid a debate on the reasonableness standard, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MK Simcha Rothman is seen addressing the Knesset plenum amid a debate on the reasonableness standard, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows for the court to engage in judicial review of government administrative decisions if they are deemed extremely beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by