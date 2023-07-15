The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

MKs to submit last reservations for reform bill text, protests planned

 The Law Committee scheduled sessions on the reasonableness bill from Sunday until Wednesday, but it wasn't detailed when voting will occur.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 15, 2023 22:20
Israeli lawmakers such as MK Simcha Rothman (L) and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (R) are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee amid debates surrounding the reasonableness standard and mass protests against judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 11, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli lawmakers such as MK Simcha Rothman (L) and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (R) are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee amid debates surrounding the reasonableness standard and mass protests against judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Major anti-judicial reform protests were planned on Saturday night for Tuesday ahead of the final committee discussions before submission of reservations for the text of the reasonableness bill on Sunday.

The bill restricting the use of the reasonableness standard in court judgements against the prime minister and ministers will be discussed at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday.

The updated version of the bill will be distributed after the meeting, and Law Committee members will be able to submit reservations on the text until Monday morning. Reservations are proposals for changes in the text. If rejected by the committee, sponsors of amendments can request that the reservation be attached to the bill to be explained and voted on before the Knesset plenum.

Law Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman informed the committee members of the schedule after a session on Thursday, in which he said many politicians, NGOs and experts were heard. On Sunday Rothman said that MKs who had not yet expressed themselves would be given priority to speak 

"The debate was long, exhaustive and well refined the points of disagreement and agreement regarding the law," Rothman said of the Thursday session. "Before distribution of the text for reservations, in the debate, Knesset members will be able to summarize their opinion regarding the law."

MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine used by courts to strike down government administrative decisions that are deemed extremely beyond what a responsible and reasonable authority would decide.

 The Law Committee scheduled sessions on the reasonableness bill from Sunday until Wednesday, but it wasn't detailed when voting will occur.

Protest groups also geared up for a week of demonstrations and campaigns for the bill on Saturday night. 

While a "National Day of Resistance" was originally set for Monday, it was announced on Saturday that the day would be held instead on Tuesday. Protest leaders said it would herald the start of "unprecedented week of civil resistance and disobedience to the judicial overhaul."

"Continuous and determined resistance actions and protest events will take place throughout the week, as necessary, until the legislation date the following week," protest leaders said in a press statement. 

Demonstrations continued Saturday night, with a claimed 150 points of protest across the country. As with previous protests, the post-sabbath demonstrations featured the closure of junctions and roads.

Despite a health scare for Prime Minister Benjamin  Netanyahu on Saturday in which he was hospitalized for dehydration, demonstrations were held at the Prime Minister's Residence and private home. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel wished Netanyahu a speedy recovery, but said that the next two weeks were crucial for the health for Israeli democracy as well.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid spoke at an event at Hod HaSharon on Saturday night, saying that the reasonableness standard was needed to combat corruption,  prevent the ministerial appointments of Shas Chairman Arye Deri, and limit the actions of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Lapid jabbed at Netanyahu for being in the midst of a trial for three corruption cases, which also showed need for reasonableness.

"The State of Israel needs the reasonableness standard more than ever, because we are in an unreasonable situation. Ben-Gvir, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, Rothman and [Justice Minister Yair] Levin are trying to carry out a hostile takeover of Israeliness," said Lapid. "We are the Israeli majority, we are not here just to pay taxes and send our children to the army, they will not silence us."

'Fighting to save the country'

Lapid praised the commitment of protesting pilots and reservists who were "fighting to save the country," in the streets.

On Friday, 500 reservists held a kabbalat Shabbat outside the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling upon him to take a stand against the government.

"The people's army has come to you to make a last call before its destruction: Do not lend a hand to the destruction of the state. It's time to test your leadership!" said the Brothers in Arms protesters.

The protest of reservists by refusing to answer military summons for training and service have continued to spread since the resumption of legislation in June.

Tensions have also continued to rise as the legislation and protests have carried on. Police said that two suspects were arrested Saturday after they allegedly threatened and attacked a protester at a Bat Yam demonstration. On Friday, a protester was arrested in Tel Aviv for allegedly interfering with and assaulting an officer.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by