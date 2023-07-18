The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Smotrich: Don't let protesters 'play with your mind'

The finance minister also wished on Twitter a speedy recovery to the protester who was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 18, 2023 13:10

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 13:11
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Protestors against the judicial reforms are attempting to "brainwash" Israeli civilians as part of a "campaign against the government," Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement on Tuesday, at the start of a "Day of Resistance" against the controversial reasonableness standard bill, which is set to pass into law on Sunday.

"Today, when again you will be brainwashed as part of a campaign against the government, remember to differentiate between many civilians who are concerned, worried, of who, we are aware of their distress and for them we stopped the general process, in order to proceed with very measured steps while calling for broad agreements; and a vocal band that the media blows out of proportion, who does no call for agreements, does not call for dialogue, but rather want to subjugate the 2.4 million voters of the current coalition," the finance minister said.

"The sane majority wants agreements. The sane majority wants neither side to subjugate the other. Do not enable a minority to play with your minds, no matter what power they hold. Because at the end – we are all brothers, and we all want to live together in peace," Smotrich said.

The finance minister later wished on Twitter a speedy recovery to the protester who was seriously injured after being hit by a car. However, Smotrich added that his pain was "a private one over physical harm, that joins pain and concern of a large public, to whom we are also attentive."

Protests outside the rabbinical courts

A number of ultra-Orthodox (haredi) politicians criticized the protests outside of rabbinical courts on Tuesday. Jerusalem and Tradition Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) said, "The left-wing protests are again crossing a line and are marking and hunting anything with a spark of Judaism, with no connection to the judicial reform. I again call on the Left and its leaders, stop the incitement before it is too late."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli (Shas) also expressed his concern for the well-being of the religious judges and workers at the religious courts.

However, Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli expressed her support for the protests outside the religious courts.

"Do the rabbinical judges feel under siege when protesters block their entrance for half an hour? Now try to imagine how a woman feels when you block her freedom for years," Michaeli said, referring to the fact that marital law in Israel follows Jewish law, which allows a husband to divorce a wife but not vice versa.

The "reasonableness standard bill" is an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, that would block Israel's courts from applying what is known as the "reasonableness standard" to decisions made by elected officials. The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows for judicial review against government administrative decisions that are deemed beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

Proponents of the law argue that it is a highly subjective tool for judicial activism that allows the court to subvert government policy with its own views. Critics, including the attorney general, argue that the tool is essential to counter corruption and to ensure the protection of individuals from arbitrary and capricious government decisions.

The court used the reasonableness standard, for example, when it ruled in January that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to two ministerial positions, despite three criminal convictions on white-collar crime committed while in power, suffered from "extreme unreasonableness." Netanyahu was forced to fire Deri. Should the reasonableness standard bill pass into law, the prime minister may attempt to reappoint Deri to his former positions of Health Minister and Interior Minister.

Michael Starr contributed to this report



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by