Israel's Law Committee rejects over 23,000 reasonableness bill revisions

The judicial reform reasonableness bill continued its slow advance to the Knesset plenum on Wednesday as the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee slogged through votes on 23,000 of the 27,674 revision requests through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The votes repeatedly devolved into arguments and shouting matches, with opposition members demanding input by legal advisers into regulations and voting procedure. Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said that Labor MK Gilad Kariv and Yesh Atid MK Ron Katz had come to scream to disrupt the votes, and temporarily removed them from the session. Labor MK Merav Michaeli was almost ejected from the committee room.

"You trample on every basic standard of human behavior," Michaeli accused Rothman.

Kariv called for the some 1375 requests to be justified individually and voted on

"There are about 1300 revision requests that we require to be justified," said Kariv. "There is a limit to how many things can be imposed on the opposition."

Coalition chairman MK Ofir Katz said that 18 hours had already been devoted to discussion of reservations, and when he was in the opposition they were not given such extensive deliberation periods.

Israeli lawmakers are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Knesset legal advisor Sagit Afik said that the decision was at the discretion of the committee chairman. They were not required to discuss the reasoning for each individual request, and the previously established practice was to streamline the process when there were so many revision requests.

National Unity MK Ze’ev Elkin said that he still hoped that rumored negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would bear fruit.

Voting on the reservations had been conducted in groupings of 20 after the bill received a record amount of revision requests. If rejected, the reservations can be attached to the text for the Knesset plenum to vote on. The bill is expected to reach the Knesset table for final readings on Sunday.

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows judicial review of government administrative practices, and their striking if they are deemed extremely beyond what a responsible and reasonable authority would decide. The bill would restrict the courts from applying the standard to the administrative decisions of the prime minister and ministers.