The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's Law Committee rejects over 23,000 reasonableness bill revisions

"There are about 1300 revision requests that we require to be justified," said Kariv. "There is a limit to how many things can be imposed on the opposition."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 19, 2023 12:14

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 12:20
Israeli lawmaker MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) is seen gesturing during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli lawmaker MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) is seen gesturing during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The judicial reform reasonableness bill continued its slow advance to the Knesset plenum on Wednesday as the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee slogged through votes on 23,000 of the 27,674 revision requests through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

The votes repeatedly devolved into arguments and shouting matches, with opposition members demanding input by legal advisers into regulations and voting procedure. Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said that Labor MK Gilad Kariv and Yesh Atid MK Ron Katz had come to scream to disrupt the votes, and temporarily removed them from the session. Labor MK Merav Michaeli was almost ejected from the committee room.

"You trample on every basic standard of human behavior," Michaeli accused Rothman.

Kariv called for the some 1375 requests to be justified individually and voted on

"There are about 1300 revision requests that we require to be justified," said Kariv. "There is a limit to how many things can be imposed on the opposition."

Coalition chairman MK Ofir Katz said that 18 hours had already been devoted to discussion of reservations, and when he was in the opposition they were not given such extensive deliberation periods.

Israeli lawmakers are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli lawmakers are seen at a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Knesset legal advisor Sagit Afik said that the decision was at the discretion of the committee chairman. They were not required to discuss the reasoning for each individual request, and the previously established practice was to streamline the process when there were so many revision requests.

National Unity MK Ze’ev Elkin said that he still hoped that rumored negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would bear fruit.

Voting on the reservations had been conducted in groupings of 20 after the bill received a record amount of revision requests. If rejected, the reservations can be attached to the text for the Knesset plenum to vote on. The bill is expected to reach the Knesset table for final readings on Sunday.

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows judicial review of government administrative practices, and their striking if they are deemed extremely beyond what a responsible and reasonable authority would decide. The bill would restrict the courts from applying the standard to the administrative decisions of the prime minister and ministers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by