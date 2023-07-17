Law Committee debates thousands of reasonableness bill change proposals

The judicial reform reasonableness standard bill moved to a new stage on Monday as the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee began a session to discuss and vote on the 27,676 reservations for the legislation.

The panel members will justify the reservations and vote on them. In past committees, Law Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman has chosen to group and hold votes on the reservations by subject due to the sheer volume of submissions.

Student protesters said that they had worked with the advisers of Yesh Atid MKs Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, Moshe Tur-Paz, and Yoav Segalovitz to submit reservations before the Monday morning deadline.

"This historic mobilization of over a thousand activists, who do not know each other, for the common goal of delaying anti-democratic legislation, is the embodiment of civil democracy," said student protester spokesperson Nadav Salzberger. "When the government behaves unreasonably, the citizens mobilize to put a mirror to them."

Has there been enough discussion on a bill that could harm Israel's economy, security?

The opposition claimed that the committee did not hold substantial discussions required for the bill, which would amend the Basic Law: The Judiciary. They argued that given the potential harm to Israel's economy, security, and society, there should have been more in-depth discussion.

MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The bill would prevent the use of the reasonableness standard against administrative decisions by the government, prime minister, and ministers. The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine used by courts to strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would decide.