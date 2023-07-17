The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Law Committee debates thousands of reasonableness bill change proposals

The bill would prevent the use of the reasonableness standard against administrative decisions by the government, prime minister, and ministers.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 17, 2023 11:11
MK Simcha Rothman is seen presiding over a Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee session on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 16, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman is seen presiding over a Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee session on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 16, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The judicial reform reasonableness standard bill moved to a new stage on Monday as the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee began a session to discuss and vote on the 27,676 reservations for the legislation.

The panel members will justify the reservations and vote on them. In past committees, Law Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman has chosen to group and hold votes on the reservations by subject due to the sheer volume of submissions.

Student protesters said that they had worked with the advisers of Yesh Atid MKs Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, Moshe Tur-Paz, and Yoav Segalovitz to submit reservations before the Monday morning deadline.

"This historic mobilization of over a thousand activists, who do not know each other, for the common goal of delaying anti-democratic legislation, is the embodiment of civil democracy," said student protester spokesperson Nadav Salzberger. "When the government behaves unreasonably, the citizens mobilize to put a mirror to them."

Has there been enough discussion on a bill that could harm Israel's economy, security?

The opposition claimed that the committee did not hold substantial discussions required for the bill, which would amend the Basic Law: The Judiciary. They argued that given the potential harm to Israel's economy, security, and society, there should have been more in-depth discussion.

MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The bill would prevent the use of the reasonableness standard against administrative decisions by the government, prime minister, and ministers. The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine used by courts to strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would decide.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by