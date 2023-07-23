The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Lapid meets with Histadrut leader amid talks of widespread strike

The two reportedly discussed the outline for dialogue that the chairman and his colleagues had recently presented to the prime minister. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 13:45

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 13:55
Israeli opposition leader MK Yair Lapid is seen at a Yesh Atid faction meeting in the Knesset, in Jerusalem, in Israel, on June 19, 2023.
Former prime minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid was seen entering the Histadrut labor federation building on Sunday morning, after the unions had given the government a deadline of 4 p.m. on Sunday to stop legislation before they strike.

"We will do everything, including strike as per the law, in order to prevent unilateral legislation that grievously harms the economy," representatives from the business forum said.

Discussion of open dialogue 

Lapid and Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David reportedly discussed the outline for dialogue that the chairman and his colleagues had recently presented to the prime minister. 

Bar-David said after meeting with Lapid: "I will continue to turn over every stone and work with all my might to try and find the right compromise.

"I call on others involved to show responsible leadership."

Arnon Bar-David, Chairman of the Histadrut, speaks at a press conference attended by heads from the Israeli commerce sector attend a press conference at the Histadrut Union in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Arnon Bar-David, Chairman of the Histadrut, speaks at a press conference attended by heads from the Israeli commerce sector attend a press conference at the Histadrut Union in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Lapid said: "The State of Israel is in a critical moment and experiencing a struggle for its image and its soul. It is our duty to make every effort to stop the madness and reach broad agreements. I welcome the efforts of the Histadrut chairman, the outline laid out by the Histadrut is a basis for common dialogue."



