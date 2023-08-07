Likud MK criticized for visiting settler accused of killing Palestinian

Likud MK Tally Gotliv sparked backlash from the opposition after she visited Yehiel Indore, the man suspected of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in Burka on Friday evening, in the hospital on Sunday.

Indore has been hospitalized at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem following sustained injuries to his head by Palestinian rock throwers.

She spoke out against his arrest, saying “I went to the Shaare Zedek hospital to see with my own eyes and to witness this delusional phenomenon - that a man who lives in Judea and Samaria, whose whole sin was that he went with his sheep to graze them in pastures, and not in a village like the IDF falsely claimed, had his skull crushed, is intensive care after undergoing brain surgery, and is under arrest!"

“The political arm is coming to visit the military arm. This is how the organization works. A party of full terror supporters within Netanyahu's coalition." Merav Michaeli

Merav Michaeli slams Netanyahu's government of being full of terror supporters

Labor head Merav Michaeli attacked the visit by Gotliv and other coalition MKs, tweeting that “The political arm is coming to visit the military arm. This is how the organization works. A party of full terror supporters within Netanyahu's coalition."

הזרוע המדינית מגיעה לביקור אצל הזרוע הצבאית. ככה עובד הארגון. מפלגה של תומכי טרור על מלא בתוך הקואליציה של נתניהו. pic.twitter.com/edID5j3Ng5 — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) August 6, 2023

In response, MK Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit) said: “A member of the Knesset directly attacks Jews and accuses them, without law enforcement officials coming to investigate the truth and finding out what happened there. Since when did we become executioners? If it had been about the Arabs, Michaeli would have waited and not taken a stance. This is an invalid attempt to put pressure on law enforcement officials."

MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit MK Zvi Sukkot also visited Indore, and commented after that "The young man underwent brain surgery and is still recovering from the trauma he experienced. This is what a person who saw death before his eyes looks like. He calls on the police to investigate the Arabs who attacked the Jews in the area and to bring the truth to light as soon as possible."

There were also accusations of a double standard when opposition members attempted to visit protesters in prison, or with Palestinians in prison, as was a notable case with MK Ahmad Tibi being barred from visiting Sheikh Raed Salah, a known promoter of terrorism, in prison.

Gotliv also spoke out again about the reports of reported letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar about the threat incidents like Friday’s pose, saying that ”the ideas of the Left have also reached the top of the Shin Bet. The depth of the 'Deep State' has reached the head of the Shin Bet and the heads of the IDF. The timing of the announcement by the head of the Shin Bet is outrageous.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Twitter, saying, "As prime minister, I worked closely and intensively with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. I have not the faintest idea what his political views are, but I know that he is an excellent professional, a fearless fighter, an Israeli patriot, and above all the leader of an organization that is under attack both by Palestinian terrorism and by Jewish terrorism.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also pushed back, saying "Thanks to the members of the Shin Bet and their leader, who operate away from the public eye, the lives of Israeli citizens are saved every day. Any attack by members of the public against the Shin Bet harms the security of the country and its citizens."

Other coalition MKs spoke on a condition of anonymity, saying they did not understand the outrage, given that there is yet a full investigation into what actually occurred Friday evening, and that certain reports point to the shooting being an act of self-defense.

The IDF and Shin Bet are currently investigating.