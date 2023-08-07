The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Video shows Israeli minister, protestors clash at Ben-Gurion Airport

Minister May Golan was seen on video arguing with protesters at the airport. Later, she claimed she was protecting her 76-year-old mother from violent attacks.

By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 16:58
Israeli lawmaker May Golan is taken out during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli lawmaker May Golan is taken out during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A video of Women's Advancement Minister May Golan was shared over social media Monday where she is shown yelling at anti-judicial reform protesters as bystanders tried to separate them.

However, just a few minutes after it was shared, Golan addressed the video on her Twitter account.

"What new lows will these anarchists stoop to?!" she wrote.

"Verbally and physically assaulting my 76-year-old mother is a red line, and I had to protect her with my own body! The only consolation from this shameful incident is the applause I got from the dozens of passengers who watched what happened and were also shocked, and who encouraged me to keep sitting where my mother and I were eating.

"No one will disrupt my personal or professional life," she added.

MK May Golan visits at MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's makeshift office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 14, 2022. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) MK May Golan visits at MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's makeshift office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 14, 2022. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

May Golan vows: Judicial reform will go through

"I have one message for all anarchists: No matter what you do, this [judicial] reform will continue to move ahead even more vigorously. And no violent protest or particularly ugly personal attack will help you."

Golan's office said in a statement: "Minister May Golan was attacked in the middle of Terminal 1 of the airport together with her 76-year-old mother in front of many witnesses. The minister shielded her mother with her own body from two anarchists who cursed, screamed, and threatened them. Security arrived at the scene and protected Golan and her mother, and the situation ended when half the terminal stood up and applauded her for refusing to leave. The supervisor on duty injured his hand due to anarchist violence."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by