Video shows Israeli minister, protestors clash at Ben-Gurion Airport

A video of Women's Advancement Minister May Golan was shared over social media Monday where she is shown yelling at anti-judicial reform protesters as bystanders tried to separate them.

However, just a few minutes after it was shared, Golan addressed the video on her Twitter account.

לשכת השרה מאי גולן: השרה מאי גולן הותקפה בשדה התעופה ביחד עם אמה בת ה-76 באמצע טרמינל 1 לעיני רבים. השרה הגנה בגופה על אמה מפני 2 אנרכיסטיות שקיללו, צרחו ואיימו. אבטחת השדה הגיעה למקום והגנה על השרה גולן ואימה והסיטואציה הסתיימה כשחצי טרמינל נעמד ומחא כפיים לשרה גולן שסירבה… pic.twitter.com/ojSI4mTx1M — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) August 7, 2023

"What new lows will these anarchists stoop to?!" she wrote.

"Verbally and physically assaulting my 76-year-old mother is a red line, and I had to protect her with my own body! The only consolation from this shameful incident is the applause I got from the dozens of passengers who watched what happened and were also shocked, and who encouraged me to keep sitting where my mother and I were eating.

"No one will disrupt my personal or professional life," she added.

MK May Golan visits at MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's makeshift office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 14, 2022. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

May Golan vows: Judicial reform will go through

"I have one message for all anarchists: No matter what you do, this [judicial] reform will continue to move ahead even more vigorously. And no violent protest or particularly ugly personal attack will help you."

Golan's office said in a statement: "Minister May Golan was attacked in the middle of Terminal 1 of the airport together with her 76-year-old mother in front of many witnesses. The minister shielded her mother with her own body from two anarchists who cursed, screamed, and threatened them. Security arrived at the scene and protected Golan and her mother, and the situation ended when half the terminal stood up and applauded her for refusing to leave. The supervisor on duty injured his hand due to anarchist violence."