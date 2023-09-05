The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Miri Regev's driver hit Yoav Gallant's security guard after argument

The Shin Bet rejected claims that the security guard had acted violently.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 11:37
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Transportation Minister Miri Regev's driver hit and lightly injured Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's security guard after the driver refused to stop for a security check, according to Maariv.

Footage of the incident shows the vehicle arriving to the gate of a complex and being stopped by the guard at the entrance as the guard spoke with a person nearby. After a few moments, the person he was speaking to moved away and made room for the car to pass. The guard moved slightly and the car passed near him, with the footage not showing clearly if he was hit or not.

After the incident, the car could be seen entering the complex as the guard moved away from the vehicle.

Regev's office told Maariv that "A security guard of 730 (the Shin Bet's Close Protection Unit) acted out and behaved violently towards the driver of the minister. He decided on his own that the minister would not enter, only after an intervention and certificates he moved aside in anger. The minister turned to the head of the Shin Bet and asked to investigate the violent incident of the security guard towards the driver. Contrary to what was said, the security guard was not injured."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen sitting with his face in his hands next to Transportation Minister Miri Regev in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen sitting with his face in his hands next to Transportation Minister Miri Regev in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Shin Bet rejects claims made by Regev's office

A source in the Shin Bet told Walla that "When the transportation minister arrived at the event with the participation of security personnel, the driver of the minister refused to obey the instructions of the security forces operating at the scene, and continued his journey while injuring the leg of one of the security guards."

"This incident, like every incident, will be investigated by the security forces. The Shin Bet rejects the allegations of violent action by the security guard, regrets the incident, and will continue to act professionally and statefully in order to fulfill its mission and duties."



