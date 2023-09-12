Simcha Rothman to High Court: Don't interfere in Israeli democracy

Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head and Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman argued that every time the law interfered in the legislation and decisions of the Knesset it crossed into the auspices of governance and expanded its own power.

Speaking at the historic High Court hearing on Tuesday, Rothman argued the court was overruling the democratic will of the people to choose their elected officials. This comes though public trust in the Supreme Court has decreased over the years, but trust in the Knesset has remained.

Rothman said that if the court had respected the separation of powers and legal and academic opinions over the years, there would have been no need for this basic law amendment.

Hayut, Rothman face-to-face

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut challenged Rothman on what recourse the public would have against excessive government administrative decisions. Rothman said that the conversation should be held in the Knesset. The High Court hearing of the government's judicial reform reasonableness bill on September 12, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The petitioners are pushing the court to violate the basic democratic structure, said Rothman, and the justices shouldn't strike the law and rule the democratic system.