Will Moshe Lion serve another term as mayor of Jerusalem? - survey

The Jerusalem mayoral election will be held on October 31st as part of the nationwide 2023 Israeli municipal elections. Months of demonstrations against judicial reform and ever increasing political tensions have made this year’s election campaign particularly intriguing.

People are very divided in their views, according to a Maariv survey conducted by Lazar Research and led by Dr. Menachem Lazar.

In Jerusalem, Mayor Moshe Lion leads with a significant majority. According to the findings of the survey, Lion is expected to win the elections in the first round with the support of 48% of the residents, compared to only 18% for Yossi Havilio,

A third of the survey respondents said they still don't know who they will vote for, however the gap between Lion and Havilio is likely too large for substantial changes to occur by the time of the elections.

Survey results

Among those who have an opinion on local elections - those who mentioned the name of any candidate - Moshe Lion leads with an overwhelming majority of 74%, against 26% of his party.

One of the survey’s questions read as follow: The elections for the mayor of Jerusalem will be held on October 31 this year, which of the following candidates do you intend to vote for?

The answers among all respondents were: Moshe Lion - 48%, Yossi Havilio - 18%, unknown/undecided - 33%, uninterested in answering - 1%.