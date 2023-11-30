Ben-Gvir: Jerusalem terrorist shooting shows how guns save lives

Thursday's terrorist attack in Jerusalem further exemplifies why handing out guns is important, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed at the scene shortly after the attack.

"Despite the criticism from various people, I will continue with my policy of distributing weapons everywhere, both to emergency response teams and civilians," he said. "Guns save lives. We see it time after time. In every place where there's a weapon, civilians, police officers, and soldiers save lives."

He went on to claim that while Israel has a strong police force and a strong army, soldiers and police officers cannot be everywhere, which is why civilians also need guns.

During the attack, three people were murdered, and six people were wounded by two terrorists with guns.

Victory on all fronts

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel would not rest until it achieved victory on all fronts. Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack in at the entrance to Jerusalem, November 30, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The terrible terrorist attack reminds us that our enemies are not only the Nazis in Gaza," he wrote in an X post. "We'll chase and destroy them everywhere with the help of God. I support the security and rescue forces that are working on the scene. My condolences to the families of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for the wounded."

Labor Minister Yoav Ben Zur called on the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet to order the destruction of the terrorists' homes immediately.

Minister Benny Gantz sent his condolences to the families of the victims and well wishes to the wounded.

"This attack is further proof of our commitment to continue the war against the murderous terrorism that threatens our civilians," he said. "In Jerusalem, in Gaza, in the West Bank, and anywhere else."